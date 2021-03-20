The best things in life come in pears: Why this fibre-rich fruit is the perfect food for expectant mothers to eat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Expectant mothers need to be careful of the food they eat during their pregnancy, particularly in the first trimester.

Any food consumed by an expectant mother is the baby’s source of nourishment, which means a varied and healthy balanced diet throughout pregnancy is important to help the baby develop and grow.

Special attention should be paid to certain nutrients for optimal wellbeing including iron, omega-3 fatty acids and folate. Iron-rich foods include red meat, pulses, nuts and eggs, while the top source of omega-3 fats remains oily fish (although pregnant women should consume in moderation).

What’s more, research suggests folic acid supplements should be taken during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy to reduce the risk of neural tube defects.

In fact, pregnant women are encouraged to consume folate-rich foods including green leafy vegetables, chickpeas and kidney beans.

Essential

Pears are also one of the best foods to eat during pregnancy, as leading nutritionist Lily Soutter explains: “Pears are low in calories and have high nutritional value, which is essential for the development of a healthy pregnancy.

“The regular peak in births in late September indicates the biggest pregnancy boom is at the start of the year, making it a perfect season to enjoy more pears”.

Pears are also an excellent source of dietary fibre, with just one pear providing 20% of our daily fibre requirement.

Fibre is crucial for digestive health, which is often sluggish during pregnancy.

Getting enough fibre in a pregnancy diet aids the functioning of the digestive system, to help ease constipation.

Lily said: “Pears are a tasty way for expectant mothers to consume vital nutrients such as potassium, folate, vitamin C and vitamin K, all of which, alongside a nourishing diet, contribute to our daily requirements.

“Pears also provide an array of antioxidants which lie within the skin.

“It’s important to enjoy the skin of a pear as well as the flesh as peeling the skin has been shown to result in a 25% loss of these beneficial plant chemicals.”

Delicious

Ali Capper, from the organisation British Apples and Pears, said: “Britain has the perfect climate to grow delicious pears, which are readily available in supermarkets across the UK all year round.

“There has never been a more important time to incorporate healthy foods into our diets, and this is especially important for pregnant women who need to closely monitor the foods they consume for their own health and for their baby.”

Pears can be consumed alone as a healthy snack or as part of a meal.

Lily suggests trying a simple, yet delicious, grilled mackerel and pear salad, served with sliced fennel, lemon juice, watercress, pumpkin seeds and creme fraiche.

This refreshing salad is full of essential omega-3 fats, which are crucial for the development of the baby’s brain and eyes.

Or for those looking for a morning pick me up, why not start your day with a delicious bowl of yoghurt, topped with sliced pear and a dash of honey for the perfect flavour combination.

And if you want something sweet and tasty, why not try this pear tarte tartin recipe, which is very easy to make as it uses ready-made puff pastry.

Expectant mothers should seek guidance from their healthcare provider, with regards to specific dietary advice, particularly when it comes to weaning.

Pear tarte tatin

(Serves 6)

Ingredients

5-6 fresh pears

50g sugar

5g cinnamon

50g unsalted butter

1 pack ready-made puff pastry

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 220°C/200°C Fan/425°F/Gas Mark 7. Melt the butter and spread it over the bottom of a 25cm flan dish. Sprinkle the sugar and cinnamon on top of the butter. Peel the pears and cut them in half. Place them in the flan dish, cut side facing up. Cover with the puff pastry, carefully tucking it down the sides. Pierce the pastry with a fork, then pop in the oven for 25 minutes. Once done, remove from the oven and let it rest for three minutes. Place a plate on top and carefully flip the tart over before serving.

Recipe credit: @Mumazed (Mama Iris)