A year of Covid-19: Boozy Events owners on how innovating saved their business and propelled it to go global

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

From launching a virtual cocktail mixology concept to becoming a leader in the sector, here’s how Boozy Events has dominated the pandemic…

Merely a thought around a year ago, Cammy Esson and Gregor Sey say their cocktail business would never have turned into the global success it has been without the chain of events that followed the coronavirus outbreak.

As the pandemic marks its first anniversary this month when the world came to a standstill in Match last year, the duo say it has only been recently that they have been able to assess just what has happened to Boozy Events over the past 12 months.