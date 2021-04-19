New beer from Dundee firm is a Hug in a Can and sales proceeds will benefit Scottish Women’s Aid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Do you fancy a hug in a can? Well you had better be quick because 71 Brewing’s limited edition offering won’t hang around for long.

Dundee-based 71 Brewing has launched Hug in a Can, a limited edition release from which all proceeds are being donated to Scottish Women’s Aid.

The brewery, based in the city’s Bellfield Street, teamed up with Beers Without Beards (BWOB) to come up with Hug in a Can that is described as being true to its name.

“A boozy caramel shortcake imperial stout. Expect velvety smooth cacao complimented with rich caramel notes, a hug in a can!,” 71 Brewing promises.

However, the release is strictly limited so if you want to try it out you will need to be quick.

Caramel shortcake stout

Victoria Scott-Lewis, sales and marketing manager at 71 Brewing, explained: “International Women’s Craft Brew Day is an annual event which takes place on International Women’s Day, March 8.

“This year we collaborated with Beers Without Beards and brewed a caramel shortcake imperial stout.

“It was brewed by the women of 71 Brewing, led by one of the brewers, Taryn Bilsborough, and Amélie Tassin from BWOB joined us.

“This year all the proceeds from the beer will be going to Scottish Women’s Aid who we are delighted to support.”

Limited run

Hug in a Can is now on sale and can be purchased through 71 Brewing’s website, their app and can also be found in few Scottish and English bottle shops.

Victoria added: “It is a super limited run so we don’t expect it to hang around for long.”

Get your “Hug In a Can” now and join us on Instagram next Wednesday (21st) from 6.30pm for a chat 🍻🍻 Posted by Beers Without Beards on Thursday, April 15, 2021

The caramel shortcake imperial stout is brewed at 10.9% ABV and priced at £5 for a 330ml can.

BWOB organises meet-ups and events for women who like beer.

If you are interested in finding out more about them and 71 Brewing’s creation, then you can join them for a tasting event this Wednesday, April 21, at 6.30pm which will take the form of an Instagram live on the brewery’s Instagram page.

