Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news leading the headlines on April 19

The majority of young people across the country will return to school together for the first time since January today.

Pupils at schools in Dundee will return to class after a staggered return before the Easter break.

It comes as Scotland’s recovery from coronavirus continues, with the latest Covid-19 stats showing 211 new cases of the virus on Sunday.

No new deaths were announced by the Scottish Government, and the latest update on the figures will come at 2pm on Monday April 19.

Covid-19 deaths in care homes

BBC Scotland leads this morning with the most detailed analysis of care home deaths so far in the pandemic.

Data released to the broadcaster under Freedom of Information law shows every Covid-linked death in Scottish care homes since the start of the pandemic.

It showed the Crown Office, which is investigating coronavirus deaths in care homes, is considering 3,400 deaths linked to the virus as of 8 April.

Care home resident ‘vaccinated against her will’

The Daily Record carries another exclusive on care homes with allegations of a resident being held down and vaccinated against her will at a care home on the Isle of Cumbrae.

An insider claimed to have seen three members of staff pin a woman down whilst a fourth delivered a Covid-19 vaccine.

‘United in grief’ – UK papers focus on royal news

After the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral on Saturday royal news continues to dominate the UK headlines.

The Sun leads with a story on Prince Harry reuniting with Prince Charles and Prince William.

Meanwhile, The Mirror has details on a ‘rota’ agreed by royals to support the Queen ahead of her 95th birthday on Wednesday.

Back in Courier Country…

Closer to home, The Courier online leads with accusations from Nicola Sturgeon that Alex Salmond is putting independence at risk.

And a stunning picture captured by a Fife driving instructor has won praise in the form of an international photography award.

You can also check out a host of political stories as voters prepare to head to the polls next month, including:

And for a quick update on what happened on the campaign trail on Sunday, check out our briefing here.