Free soup, cakes and pastries as pop-up cafe showcases Kirriemuir Food Hub’s work

A pop-up cafe open to all, serving soup, cakes and pastries, will showcase the work of an Angus food hub on Sunday.

Kirriemuir Food Hub will host a pop-up cafe in The Three Bellies Brae pub in the town on Sunday.

Beginning at 1.30pm, people are welcome to pop along and support the work that the food hub does, while enjoying a free bowl of soup and some tasty treats.

“The hub is hosting a pop-up cafe in the Three Bellies Brae as the pub isn’t open yet as a venue so we are taking full advantage of that opportunity,” explained hub team member Lindsey Wilson.

“Because it is our first one we don’t want to overcomplicate things so we are just doing a selection of soups that we are going to make from hub produce.

“There will be cakes, pastries and biscuits, as well as teas, coffees and soft drinks.”

Free event

And absolutely anyone at all can drop in on Sunday afternoon.

Lindsey continued: “It’s completely free to anybody to come along. The idea is to showcase the hub and promote reducing food waste.

Lunch with Hub leftovers. Stale bread makes the best croutons 🍅🍞 Posted by Kirriemuir Food Hub on Monday, April 19, 2021

“Anyone who wants to support the hub, learn about the hub or just wants a big bowl of hearty homemade soup is welcome to come along.

“There will be a donations bucket so that people can contribute to the hub if they want, but that’s not essential. There is absolutely no question of that, it is a free event.”

“We are just excited to get the opportunity to showcase the hub in a different light rather than people coming into the hub to take away the products. It’s to try and target people who maybe wouldn’t use the hub but would like to support the hub.

Although booking for the event is advised, it is not essential for the event said Lindsey who added: “We have 10 tables, but we expect to turn things around quite quickly. It will be a great few hours on a Sunday afternoon.”

And if the first event is a success, will the hub be planning more pop-up events?

“Yes definitely. This is just a trial run for a possible regular slot,” confirmed Lindsey.

You can book for the event through the hub’s Facebook page or by calling 07745 639144.

