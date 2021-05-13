Something went wrong - please try again later.

Local craft brewers’ beers will be in the spotlight during the Lidl Scottish Craft Beer Festival.

St Andrews Brewing Co. and Dundee’s 71 Brewing both have beers featuring in Lidl’s Scottish Craft Beer Festival which kicks off today (Thursday).

A range of craft beers available

Launching across Scottish stores, award-winning 71 Brewing will debut two new IPAs as part of the festival, both exclusive to Lidl.

In a nod to the emerging mono-hop beer craze, their single hop IPA Gear Shifter (5% ABV) ups the flavour game with citra hops taking centre stage alongside notes of grapefruit, citrus, mango and lychee.

In time for a whatever-the-weather Scottish summer, the light and fruity IPA Mystic Origins (5% ABV) features citrus and tropical fruit flavours. This new edition heralds Lidl’s first sip into the growing use of Scandinavian yeasts in the craft beer world.

Sales and marketing manager at 71 Brewing, which recently tied up a deal with Sainsbury’s to stock its beers, Victoria Scott-Lewis, said: “As an independent brewery we are continuously inspired by new wave brewing techniques alongside traditional European and modern beer styles.

“It is always a thrill to bring these exciting expressions to our Lidl fans through our crisp lagers and small-batch brews especially at a time where we are all looking to the brighter days ahead.”

Yippie IPA

As for St Andrews Brewing Co., it will showcase its Yippie IPA (6% ABV) as part of the festival.

An American IPA, it is described as being a tribute to Bruce Willis and Die Hard. Hopped with citra, ekuanot and mosaic, it is a complex brew with tropical fruits and a crisp, refreshing bitter finish.

Co-owner of St Andrews Brewing Co. Tim Butler said he was delighted to continue a relationship with the Lidl Craft Beer Festival that stretches back five years now.

“We always enjoy being part of the Lidl festival. It’s not the first time for us and we have signed up for the next few as well.

“It’s always nice to get the Yippie IPA featured. It is one of our core products and one of our biggest sellers.

“Every can of beer that is sold is positive for the bottom line. Regarding profile, you always have that big debate about supermarkets, but it really does get your beer out there to the masses and that is what every brewery wants to do.”

Tim added that they have built a good working partnership with the supermarket and he is pleased to be offering an IPA with relatively few featuring in the Lidl festival this time around.

“We started back in 2017. I have always negotiated the contracts myself with Lidl, we have a good relationship with them,” he continued.

“There are not that many IPAs this time which is interesting for us. There are a couple of NEIPAs and that is about it. It’s great for us to have one in there with IPAs such a popular sector of the market and we are looking forward to sending off lots of pallets.”

Laurencekirk-based six°north’s Paradise wheat beer is also included in the Lidl Craft Beer Festival line-up. It is served in a 330ml bottle and priced at £1.49.

Paradise spice

Using only local Scottish water and the finest imported hops, Paradise is a full-bodied creamy wheat beer. With a citrus hint, it has a spicy finish due to the pink peppercorns and grains of paradise spice.

With prices starting at just £1.29, this month’s festival features 19 beers from 11 different Scottish brewers including fan favourites and new profiles set to become the ultimate summer sips.

All of the 71 Brewing beers are 440ml cans and range in price from £1.79 to £1.99. The St Andrews Brewing Co. beer is served in a 330ml can and is priced at £1.49.