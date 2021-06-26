Sweet treats: These berry pie pops will add a touch of fun to your weekend

Easy to make and to customise to your tastes, these berry pie pops could become your next favourite treat.

If you’re a fan of lollies and pastries but you’re looking for something a little different when it comes to a sweet snack or dessert idea, then these berry pie pops from Stork could be the perfect combination.

Don’t be put off by the idea of making the pastry as it’s very simple and uses only margarine, flour, icing sugar and water, which are really easy to find in your local supermarket or food shop.

The filling also allows you to customise the flavour to suit your taste as you can select any type of berries you like, or mix them up like the recipe shows. If you do want to use just one type of berries, you will need 100g overall.

Berry pie pops

Makes 16

Ingredients

100g Stork Vegan Baking Block (cold from the fridge), or other margarine

225g plain flour

2 tbsp icing sugar

2-3 tbsp water

25g raspberries

25g cherries (stone removed)

25g strawberries

25g blueberries

25g caster sugar

2 tbsp cornflour

Method

You will also need: 16 lollipop sticks, ribbon for mini bows, a circle cookie cutter and a small star cutter. To make your shortcrust pastry: ensure that your Stork margarine is cold from the fridge and cut into cubes. Rub together with the flour and icing sugar in a large bowl until you have fine crumbs. Stir in a few tablespoons of water and mix until you have a thick dough. Wrap in cling film and keep in the fridge while you make your filling. To make the berry filling: measure out and chop up your berries (you could use any berries you wanted). Mix together with the sugar and cornflour, use a fork and mashed up my berries to get a nice juicy mixture. Leave to stand for about 10 minutes. Preheat your oven to 160C Fan/180 C/350F/Gas Mark 4 and line a flat tray with baking parchment. Use a cookie cutter to cut out circles in the pastry, you will need two for each pie pop. Once the circles are cut, roll over half of them so they are a bit larger, then cut a small star shape out of the centre of the larger circles. Spoon a little berry filling onto the centre of the smaller circles.

Place the larger circles over the top of the filling and press a fork down around the edges to seal the mini pie. Brush a little melted Stork margarine over the pie pops then transfer to the oven and bake for approximately 15 minutes. Once golden brown, remove from the oven and insert a lollipop stick whilst still warm, be sure to push the stick up to the top of the pie but not all the way through. Finish with a mini bow on the lollipop stick then serve and enjoy.

Recipe from Stork margarine.

