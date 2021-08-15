Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Food & Drink

Recipes: Egg-citing ideas for a snack, breakfast or lunch

Make breakfast or lunch ‘egg-citing’ with these recipes from Annabel Karmel, courtesy of British Lion Eggs.
By Rebecca Shearer
August 15 2021, 6.00am
Children’s nutritionist and author Annabel Karmel has created these child-friendly egg-based dishes for producer British Lion Eggs, that aren’t just great for kids to eat but also for them to help make.

They’re also quick and easy for adults to have, too, and will make the perfect breakfast, lunch or afternoon snack.

Baked egg and avocado boats

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 1 large ripe avocado
  • 2 medium eggs
  • 1 spring onion, finely sliced
  • 1 tsp chives, chopped
  • 2 cherry tomatoes, chopped

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200C Fan /220C/425F/Gas Mark 7.
  2. Cut a thin slice off both sides of the avocado so that it will balance, then cut the avocado in half.
  3. Remove the stone and scoop out some of the flesh to make a bigger hole.
  4. Put the avocado halves onto a baking sheet and crack an egg into each hole. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes until the white is set but the yolk is still runny.
  5. Sprinkle with spring onions, chives, and tomatoes.

Frittata muffins with broccoli and sweetcorn

Makes 6

Ingredients

  • 100g broccoli florets
  • 65g sweetcorn, tinned
  • 3 large eggs
  • 2 tbsp milk
  • 50g Cheddar or Gruyère cheese, grated
  • 4 spring onions, sliced

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6.
  2. Grease six holes in a non-stick muffin tin.
  3. Steam the broccoli for four minutes, refresh under cold water then roughly chop.
  4. Crack the eggs into a bowl, add the milk and beat together. Add the broccoli, corn, Gruyère and spring onions.
  5. Spoon the mixture into the muffin holes. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until lightly golden and set in the middle.

