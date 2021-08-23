Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Photo gallery: Highlights from Glenalmond College’s first-ever farmers’ market

More than 40 stalls pitched up at the prestigious Glenalmond College just outside Perth at the weekend as the school hosted its first-ever farmers' market.
By Rebecca Shearer
August 23 2021, 11.45am
Tour Guides at Glenalmond College. From left: Honor Reynolds (17), Louisa Jeffers (14), Isabel Hathaway (14), Shula Blues (14) and Harriet Ovens (13).
The two-day celebration of local producers, including those who make food, drink and crafts, was run in association with Perth Farmers’ Market, which hosts a monthly market.

Visitors were also able to explore the award-winning school’s 300-acre surroundings and parts of the building itself.

Many of the school’s former pupils now have successful food and drink-related businesses, including in whisky, gin, soft fruit and ice cream, making it an ideal location to host the event.

David Legget (RSABI) and Andrew Arbuckle (Author).
Add Africa Taste.
Glenalmond College.
The market in action.
Smelleez stall, run by 11-year-old Amelia Milton.
Lavender Sky, run by 12-year-old Sarah Mackie.
Allan's Chilli Products.
Glenalmond College Farmers' Market.
Scruffy Dog Cider George Blues chats with Mum Nicola Elliott and Oscar Elliott (6) from Perth.
Drone shots of Glenalmond College's first-ever farmers' market.

Several food, drink and craft stalls welcomed guests who were looking to sample some of Perthshire, and wider Scotland’s, homemade goods.

Some of the food and drink businesses in attendance included 1881 distillery, Casella-Polegato, Cups N Cakes by Monica, Falls of Dochart Smokehouse, Green’s Granola, Redcastle Brewery, Screaming Peacock, St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company, Starfish Cakes and Bakes, The Perth Distillery Company, Wild and Smoky, and Woodmill Game.

Other non-food and drink businesses included Barefoot Bubbles, Barkley Glass, Elscraft, Silver Animal Art and Smelleez.

Positive feedback

Many of the food and drink producers who took part in the event were delighted at its success.

Allan Ferguson, owner of Allan’s Chilli Products, was pleased with his sales at the event and had plenty of products to try out.

He said: “Glenalmond’s setting is truly spectacular for a farmers’ market.

“It was a fantastic weekend for traders and families who certainly came out and supported this wonderful event. For us both days were good for sales, with Saturday being the better day of the two.”

George Blues, owner of Strathearn Cider, also enjoyed the event.

He added: “We had a brilliant weekend. The venue is stunning – quite different to anywhere we have ever been to before and the Glenalmond staff were very welcoming and helpful.

“We could have done with some sunshine to help boost cider sales but there was a lot of interest and we had a great, unforgettable weekend.”

While Dfiza Akakpo, Antonia Pina and Marcin Luszcz, who run African cuisine business Add Africa Taste, were delighted to get the opportunity to share their cuisine with locals.

Antonia said: “It was a wonderful experience to be part of the Glenalmond Farmers’ Market. It was great to get to speak to students both current, former, and prospective ones.

“We were also delighted to meet some of the farmers and their families from the area. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to meet all these lovely people and share our jollof rice – a west African favourite made with love in our home kitchen. This is our way of giving back to the people of Perthshire.”

