Five dishes to cook this weekend

It can be quite daunting cooking at the weekend. With so much spare time to spend how you please the options are almost limitless when it comes to whipping up something delicious.

We’ve tried to help ease the burden of weekend cooking with some suggestions from our recipe collection. There’s one for breakfast, lunch, dinner, a dessert and a drink, which we hope provides enough to whet everyone’s appetite.

If you haven’t quite found the dish that will hit the spot for you, take a look at our other recipes here.

Breakfast

There’s something slightly different about breakfast at the weekend. Not only do you get more time to focus on making it without having to rush out to work, but you can also be a bit more creative with what you make.

How about packing in some protein with these avocado and egg sliders, from Olympic diving champion Tom Daley?

Find the recipe here.

Lunch

Weekends are also about comfort and we think this recipe for loaded chips with steak and that all-important melted cheese on top will provide just that.

Straight from the kitchens of Scottish food firm Scotty Brand, who teamed up with food blogger Food Spottin, this twist on classic pub grub was one that helped get us through the summer – not that we needed any motivation.

Take a look at the recipe here and you can thank us later.

Dinner

We’ll admit it, pasta is perhaps more of a weekday meal but there’s nothing wrong with indulging in your favourites on your days off, so we thought we would throw this into the mix as well.

Extracted recently-launched cookbook called An A – Z Of Pasta, this simple recipe using fresh spaghetti (we’ll let you off with using dried), prawns and, perhaps the most important ingredient of them all, white wine.

Enjoy it for yourself here.

Dessert

You may have heard this being shouted from the rooftops lately but blueberry season is well underway and it’s here to stay until October.

We published this recipe from St Lawrence Gold back in July at it has been on our minds ever since and is definitely one to impress people with this weekend.

You’ll find the recipe and everything you need to make it here.

Drink

Speaking of blueberries, we found this recipe from Rock Rose Gin last week and felt it deserved a spot on our weekend menu.

Combine gin with blueberry juice, lemon juice and some sugar syrup and you’ll be on to a winner of a drink to top of your weekend with.

Give it a go yourself here.

