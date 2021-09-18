Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Recipe: Hearty and easy-to-make bistro broth from Martha Doyle of Thyme of Errichel

By Martha Doyle
September 18 2021, 6.00am
Kulajda.
Martha Doyle, chef at Thyme of Errichel restaurant, makes a dish from the Czech Republic.

Scotland’s natural larder has opened its doors and this year around here has been a bumper season for mushrooms, especially porcinis and chanterelles.

Foraging for mushrooms can be both relaxing and exciting, but anyone can get carried away once in the woods, so do take your bearings from time to time to make sure you still know where you are!

In our bistro we like to showcase international flavours, so today’s recipe is a hearty soup called Kulajda, from the Czech Republic – after all the Czechs love picking mushrooms.

Martha Doyle.

This thick broth is so easy to make and is a winner in our bistro not only for the vegetarians but for everybody!

You won’t miss the meat in here! You can add a spoon of sour cream in at the end.

Also, we have replaced onion instead of flour that is normally used to made the roux so that the soup is gluten free.

Kulajda

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp caraway seeds
  • 600ml water
  • 2 medium potatoes, peeled and chopped into chunks
  • ¼ of an onion
  • 30g dried mushrooms
  • 1 sprig of fresh dill, chopped, plus extra for garnish
  • 2 eggs
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Bunch (25g) wild mixed fresh mushrooms
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp sour cream or creme fraiche

Method

  1. Soak the dried mushrooms for at least an hour, but preferably overnight.
    Slightly toast the caraway seeds in a pan on a low heat to increase their aroma and flavour and then set them aside.
  2. In a pan bring the water to the boil, add the potatoes, the onion, the mushrooms together with the water they were soaked in, add a pinch of salt, pepper and caraway seeds, then cook until the mushrooms and potatoes are soft.
  3. Check the seasoning and add the dill.
  4. Blend everything together with a hand blender or transfer into a food blender and pass through a sieve.
  5. Put the soup back into the pan and slowly bring it to the boil until it starts to thicken, then check the seasoning.
  6. Next, put a frying pan over a medium heat. Add the olive oil and the wild mushrooms, then some salt and pepper.
  7. Meanwhile, in a separate pan bring some more water to the boil (just enough so that it covers an egg) and carefully break the eggs one by one in the water.
  8. Poach the eggs until the yolk remains soft and is encased in the egg white.
    Serve each portion of soup with the pan-fried mushrooms, a poached egg and a spring of dill
    on top.
  9. This soup is very hearty and could be served as starter or as a main with a good chunk of crusty of sourdough.

