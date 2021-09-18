Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Early example of mechanical printing, The Nuremberg Chronicle, to be auctioned live online

By Michael Alexander
September 18 2021, 6.30am
The Nuremberg Chronicle
An early example of a mechanically printed book, a copy of The Nuremberg Chronicle, is to be offered in Edinburgh and live online by auctioneers, Lyon & Turnbull.

Produced in 1493, the publication is an account of Christin history from Creation to the 1500s.

It was written in Latin by physician and humanist, Hartmann Schedel and was later translated into German.

The book, which has been in the same family since at least the 1860s, is being auctioned as part of the Rare Books, Manuscripts, Maps & Photographs sale on Wednesday September 22 and is estimated to fetch between £30,000 and 40,000.

A publication funded by two merchants, Sebald Schreyer and Sebastian Kammermeister, the ambitious and much sought-after work is the best illustrated 15th century German book ever produced.

Printing press

The invention of the movable-type printing press in 1440s, by Johannes Gutenberg, made printing much faster and cheaper: instead of using individually carved wooden printing blocks for each page, or even writing text by hand, he used movable metal letters, allowing mass production.

The Nuremberg Chronicle was one of the books to benefit from this European printing revolution.

Cathy Marsden, Lyon & Turnbull’s Rare Books, Manuscripts & Maps Specialist, said: “It was a delight to see this Latin incunable, a book from the cradle of printing.

“The advent of the mechanical printing press was rather like the creation of the internet in terms of suddenly making information via the written word much more widely accessible.

“Not only did the publication of The Nuremberg Chronicle play a hugely significant part in the history of printing, it is also a fascinating account of Christian history through the eyes of its author, combined with a vast number of elaborate illustrations.”

