Recipes: Mushroom tartlets and sausage roll parcels are the savoury treats to serve up this festive party season

An error occurred. Please try again.

With party season on the horizon, here are two recipes for simple, tasty, bite-sized treats just perfect for handing round to guests

Perfect for passing round during any festive or winter parties you have coming up, these bite-sized delights have been dreamed up by Tracklements.

They’re also fun, festive and ridiculously easy to make at home.

So now that gatherings are back on after last year’s cancellations, why not whip up a batch and get sharing them at your next dinner party?

Keen to discover more tasty dishes? You’ll find plenty of inspiration from our previous recipes.

Mushroom tartlets with caramelised onion marmalade

Makes 12

Ingredients

1 tbsp butter

250g chestnut mushrooms, cleaned and thinly sliced

1 tbsp creme fraiche

3-4 tbsp fresh thyme leaves, finely chopped

12 slices of thin sliced white sandwich bread

Butter, for spreading

4 tbsp Tracklements caramelised onion marmalade

100g grated gruyère or cheddar

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C Fan/220C/425F/Gas Mark 7. In a frying pan, heat the tbsp of butter, add the mushrooms and stir until the moisture has evaporated and the mushrooms are golden. Turn off the heat, stir in the creme fraiche. Add all but a sprinkling of thyme and chill the mixture in the fridge. Cut 8cm circles out of the bread with a biscuit cutter (or a glass or a jam jar). Spread butter on one side of the circle and put it, butter side down, in a tartlet tin so that the bread creates a base and sides of the tartlet. Add a small teaspoon of caramelised onion marmalade to each tartlet, top with the mushroom mixture and a sprinkling of grated cheese. Bake for 10-15 mins until golden and bubbling. Sprinkle over the rest of the thyme and serve hot or cold.

Sausage roll parcels with apple and cider brandy chutney

Makes 15

Ingredients

Plain flour, for dusting

500g pack ready-made puff pastry

450g good quality pork sausage meat (or sausages)

1 tbsp fresh chopped parsley

1 small onion, peeled and very finely chopped

150g Tracklements apple & cider brandy chutney

Salt and pepper to season

1 egg, beaten

Method

Preheat oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Lightly grease two large baking trays. Dust the work surface with the plain flour. Roll the pastry (even if you have bought a ready-rolled sheet you will need to roll it thinner) until approx. 50cm x 30cm. Cut it into 15 10x10cm squares – use slightly smaller squares if you want them bite sized (7cm x 7cm). In a bowl mix the sausage meat (if using sausages snip skins and peel), parsley, onion, Tracklements apple & cider brandy chutney and season. Put a dessertspoon of the sausage mixture into the centre of the pastry square. Fold the four corners into the middle, making a parcel shape and seal at the top and put on to the greased baking tray. When you’ve done all of the parcels, brush with beaten egg. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until cooked through and the pastry is golden brown. Eat hot or cold.

For more recipes…