Food column: Ginger is the flavour of the season with this recipe

By Kat Riach
November 28 2021, 5.00pm

Kat Riach, who runs an off-grid bakery in Fife, whips up a flavour of the festive season.

During the recent gusty autumn days we have been adding a shot of pumpkin spice to our coffees and steamed milks to be relished against a backdrop of honeyed whirling leaves.

The extra warmth and spice being warmly welcomed by all of our senses.
At this time of year, it’s always nice to have a collection of homemade gifts that you can offer to friends and family, and each December I like to try something different.

Following on from the success of our pumpkin spice syrup I discovered a recipe for gingerbread syrup.

A syrup to savour

This is really quick and easy to make and is a really special gift that can be enjoyed in hot drinks on cold crisp walks or to accompany a fireside story.

Put 300g caster sugar into a saucepan with 1 tbsp of ground ginger and 200ml of water.
If you like an extra kick of ginger, you can add in a chunk of fresh ginger, which can be removed once the syrup is cooked.

Add 1 cinnamon stick and heat gently until boiling, then allow the sticky fragrant liquid to bubble for five minutes, until the sugar has dissolved.

Add a fun twist

These quantities make enough for a 500ml bottle, which needs to be sterilised before filling. For a fun twist, you can add in a dash of edible glitter, to create a seasonal shimmer.

Choose a festive ribbon and tie an extra cinnamon stick around the neck of the bottle to decorate. The syrup will keep for up to one year.

To enjoy, add to some hot chocolate or warm apple juice for a seasonal drink for the kids, or alternatively for the adults add a dash to your Prosecco.

For an instant festive dessert, add some chunks of gingerbread to a bowl of rich ice cream and drizzle over some of the syrup.

