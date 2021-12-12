Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Champagne afternoon tea for two at The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews

Fancy treating yourself and a loved one or friend to an afternoon of luxurious pastries, Champagne and patisserie? Then our final competition in our 12 Days of Christmas giveaway is a must enter.
By Julia Bryce
December 12 2021, 6.00am
Photo of Julia Bryce
The Bridge in Rusacks St Andrews.

Hosted by the Rusacks hotel in St Andrews, indulge in a divine Champagne afternoon tea which has been lovingly and carefully prepared by the kitchen team at the venue.

Welcoming you to The Bridge on the ground floor where your afternoon tea experience will be held, the hotel is currently offering a festive afternoon tea which is incredibly indulgent.

The Bridge restaurant.

On it, you will find a selection of artisan finger sandwiches to start, as well as a Highland venison sausage roll of which the pastry is buttery, flaky and moreish all at the same time.

After you will be treated to an array of scones, with plain and cranberry and orange currently featuring. These will be serve with clotted cream and a selection of preserves.

To finish, for those who love sweet treats there is a range of patisserie to sample.

A raspberry cranachan soufflé with raspberry and hibiscus sorbet is one of the desserts served up at the venue.

From chocolate, praline and clementine to passionfruit and chocolate eclair, not forgetting the cranberry and Morello cherry mousse with vanilla breton and the rich tea fruitcake with marzipan and icing, there’s lots to savour.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Rusacks St Andrews afternoon tea giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

This prize can only be used in 2022. It is available for redemption until December 30 and is subject to blackout dates, including but not limited to Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

