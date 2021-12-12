12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Champagne afternoon tea for two at The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fancy treating yourself and a loved one or friend to an afternoon of luxurious pastries, Champagne and patisserie? Then our final competition in our 12 Days of Christmas giveaway is a must enter.

Hosted by the Rusacks hotel in St Andrews, indulge in a divine Champagne afternoon tea which has been lovingly and carefully prepared by the kitchen team at the venue.

Welcoming you to The Bridge on the ground floor where your afternoon tea experience will be held, the hotel is currently offering a festive afternoon tea which is incredibly indulgent.

On it, you will find a selection of artisan finger sandwiches to start, as well as a Highland venison sausage roll of which the pastry is buttery, flaky and moreish all at the same time.

After you will be treated to an array of scones, with plain and cranberry and orange currently featuring. These will be serve with clotted cream and a selection of preserves.

To finish, for those who love sweet treats there is a range of patisserie to sample.

From chocolate, praline and clementine to passionfruit and chocolate eclair, not forgetting the cranberry and Morello cherry mousse with vanilla breton and the rich tea fruitcake with marzipan and icing, there’s lots to savour.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Rusacks St Andrews afternoon tea giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

This prize can only be used in 2022. It is available for redemption until December 30 and is subject to blackout dates, including but not limited to Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

For more giveaways…