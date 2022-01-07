Not drinking? Then enjoy these delicious mocktails this Dry January

An error occurred. Please try again.

Who says not drinking isn’t fun? If you’ve decided to get the year off to a healthy start with Dry January, then these mocktails are the perfect alternative.

With the festivities over for now, many of us will be looking to 2022 and making some positive resolutions about our health and wellbeing.

If you’re staying in on a dreary January night but you still fancy a little bit of glamour in your glass, then a mocktail is ideal.

No fizzy juice need cross your lips when there are many other alcohol-free alternatives out there such as Cordino and Nosecco.

We’ve found some delicious mocktail recipes from Scottish bars and restaurants for you to try.

The Good Tidings mocktail

Serves 1

This warming mocktail is ideal for the winter months, with its spices and sweetness.

It comes from the team at Fairmont Hotel, St Andrews.

Ingredients

60ml apple and cinnamon Kombucha

15ml cherry and pomegranate syrup

10ml citrus mix

1 crushed cinnamon stick

A sprig of fresh rosemary

Edible crushed rose petals

Method

Add ice, apple and cinnamon Kombucha, cherry and pomegranate syrup, citrus mix and the crushed cinnamon stick into a cocktail shaker and shake. Pour over ice into a glass of your choice. Carefully light the sprig of rosemary, letting it burn slightly until some of the leaves are ash. Place the sprig into a glass of your choice, and finish with some crushed rose petals.

The Nogroni

Serves 1

This mocktail comes courtesy of Cezar Biegun Aurora in Edinburgh.

Cezar says: “The latest addition to our non-alcoholic selection is a twist on Negroni Sbagliato, the great Italian classic and arguably bartenders’ all-time favourite cocktail.

“A Negroni Sbagliato sees Prosecco used instead of gin, and our 0% version replaces the alcohol completely without compromising on taste. A great aperitif, and a truly rewarding option for all the Negroni lovers.”

Ingredients

30ml Three Spirit Livener

30ml Martini Vibrante (non-alcoholic aperitif)

100ml Crodino

Orange peel

Method

Prepare a chilled wine glass with ice. Stir the Three Spirit non-alcoholic liqueur, Martini, and Crodino in the mixing glass and strain into the chilled glass with ice. Squeeze a ribbon of orange zest and drop in as a garnish. For a dry version, use Nosecco (non-alcoholic Prosecco) instead of Crodino.

The Pom Pom

Serves 1

It may be dark and cold in January, but you can close your eyes and look forward to summer with this delicate strawberry fizz from sister venues The Adamson and Hatch in St Andrews.

The glitter dust is sure to add a little bit of sparkle and glamour to your mocktail glass, too. Cheers!

Ingredients

10ml strawberry syrup

Edible glitter dust

Non alcoholic fizz

Lemon twist

Method

Add the strawberry syrup to the bottom of a tall, fluted glass. Pour over chilled, non-alcoholic fizz and add a hint of glitter dust. Blend lightly with a cocktail stirrer or spoon. Garnish with a lemon twist.

