Cooking on a Budget: Smokin’ Specially Selected Pork pizzas by Quality Meat Scotland

Everyone loves pizza, and this delicious twist on a classic family favourite will have everyone asking for more.

The recipe by Quality Meat Scotland, a main sponsor at the highly-anticipated return of Taste of Grampian, takes around 60 minutes to prepare.

Not only is there plenty to go around for the whole family to enjoy, but the dish is also very versatile.

You can swap pork mince for lean minced beef if you prefer.

You could also replace the broccoli with frozen pepper strips for a splash of colour – use straight from the freezer, no need to cook first.

And you can rest assured knowing these pizzas count as two of your five a day and are high in protein – 53g per serving – too.

Smokin’ Specially Selected Pork pizzas

Serves 4

Ingredients

250g lean minced Specially Selected Pork

400g can cooked butterbeans, drained

2tsp smoked paprika

Pinch of sea salt and ground black pepper

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

16 thin stems, tenderstem or purple sprouting broccoli, trimmed

450g wholemeal bread flour

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

300g low fat natural yogurt

250g garlic passata

2 x 200g packs low fat mozzarella cheese, drained

2tbsp Scottish rapeseed oil

Method

Put the pork in a bowl. Use a fork to smoothly mash 75g butter beans, and add to the pork along with some seasoning, paprika and garlic. Mix well, then shape into 24 small balls. Cover and chill until required. Bring a small saucepan of water to the boil. Add the broccoli, bring back to the boil and cook for 1 minute to slightly cook. Drain well, and cool under cold running water. Shake off excess water and leave aside. Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan oven/gas 7. Line 2 large baking trays with baking parchment. In a large bowl, mix the flour and bicarbonate of soda together with a pinch of salt. Make a well in the centre and add the yoghurt. Gradually mix the yoghurt into the flour until well combined, then add sufficient cold water (approx. 100ml) to bring the mixture together with your hands to make a soft dough. Lightly flour the counter top. Working quickly, divide the dough into four. Knead gently, and then shape and roll each piece into a rough oval about 26cm x 16cm. Carefully transfer each piece to the baking trays – you may find rolling the dough back over the rolling pin the easiest way to lift the dough. Spread each with passata. Break up the cheese into small pieces and scatter over the bases. Top with broccoli, meatballs and the remaining butter beans. Brush with oil. Bake for about 20 minutes until lightly golden and the meatballs are cooked through – swap the trays around as necessary to ensure even cooking. Scatter with chilli flakes and top with wild rocket. To serve, you can accompany with crisp salad or slaw for a finishing touch.

For more information on Quality Meat Scotland, visit www.qmscotland.co.uk.

