Cooking on a Budget: Sweet chilli, prawns and broccoli combine in a dish that won’t break the bank

By Brian Stormont
April 29 2022, 11.45am
Sweet chilli prawn stir fry.

Fancy a stir fry that’s packed with seafood, chunky greens and just the right amount of spice?

Well, we would urge you to try Love Seafood’s sweet chilli prawn stir fry, a delicious meal which will guarantee clean plates for under £10.

Blanching the broccoli in advance is a great tip, allowing the rest of the ingredients to be quickly stir fried without overcooking for an easy weeknight win.

Love Seafood is focusing on how seafood can Bring on Better Living, showcasing how easy and tasty seafood is to cook at home. It’s simple, budget-friendly and encourages consumers from across the UK to bring more balance into their diets with a high-protein seafood option.

Shop your local fishmonger for a great choice of sustainably sourced seafood and for more recipe inspiration visit loveseafood.co.uk.

You’ll find more budget cooking recipes here.

Sweet chilli prawn stir fry

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 1 head of broccoli, cut into bite size florets
  • 1 tbsp sesame or other frying oil
  • 1-2 carrots (depending on size), peeled and cut into batons
  • 350-400g cooked and peeled king prawns
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 2 sachets (around 120g each) of sweet chilli stir fry sauce
  • 2 x 250g packs of ready-to-heat rice
  • Sesame seeds, to garnish (optional)

Method

  1. Boil or steam the broccoli for around 2–3 minutes, then drain (if necessary) and set aside.
  2. Heat the oil in a wok or large non-stick frying pan on a medium heat. Add the onions and fry for a few minutes, until they start to brown.
  3. Add the carrots to the pan and stir-fry for a couple of minutes before adding the drained broccoli.
  4. Next, add the prawns and the sweet chilli sauce, mixing together and heating for a few minutes until the prawns are piping hot.
  5. Prepare the rice according to the pack instructions and serve with the prawn stir fry, a sprinkle of sesame seeds, if desired, and your favourite condiments.

