Sweet treats: Have fun with all the family tucking into this giant pan cookie

By Brian Stormont
March 19 2023, 6.00am
Caught Snackin's giant pan cookie is well worth tucking in to.  Image: PA Photo/Louise Hagger
Caught Snackin's giant pan cookie is well worth tucking in to.  Image: PA Photo/Louise Hagger

Why bother making lots of individual cookies, when you can whip up one giant version?

Perfect with a dollop of ice cream this dessert is the perfect treat for all of the family to get stuck into.

Bang on your favourite film for the ultimate night in.

Giant pan cookie

Serves 4

Caught Snackin’s giant pan cookie.  Image: PA Photo/Louise Hagger

Ingredients

  • 120g unsalted butter, plus more for the pan
    50g light brown sugar
    50g caster sugar
    1 egg, plus 1 egg yolk
    1tsp vanilla extract
    160g plain flour
    1/2tsp bicarbonate of soda
    Generous pinch of salt
    100g milk or dark chocolate, roughly chopped
    Vanilla ice cream, to serve (optional)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C/356F/160 Fan/gas mark 4.
    In a large bowl, combine the butter and both sugars until you have a smooth, thick paste. Add the egg, egg yolk and vanilla, and mix until smooth.
    Sift in the flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt, and mix once more until you have a thick, sticky dough.
    Fold through the chopped chocolate and form the dough into a large ball.
    Butter an ovenproof frying pan or skillet and add the cookie dough. Flatten the dough with your hands and press it out to fill the base of the pan.
    Transfer to the oven and bake for 12 minutes until the cookie is golden, but still soft and gooey in the centre, with melting chocolate pieces.
    Present the cookie in the pan with four large scoops of ice cream (if using) in the centre. Spoon the cookie and melting ice cream into bowls to serve. Alternatively, dive straight in with spoons for the ultimate sharer!

Caught Snackin’: 100 recipes. Simple. Fast. Flavoursome. is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Photography by Louise Hagger. Available now.

