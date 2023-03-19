Dundee trans drag queen fundraising for surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee trans drag queen fundraising for surgery

By Amie Flett
March 19 2023, 8.00am
G McGallum has gender dysphoria. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
G McGallum has gender dysphoria. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

A trans Dundee drag queen has spoken out about their struggle with gender dysphoria as they aim to raise money for a medical transition.

18-year-old G McCallum moved to Dundee in 2021 to study English and Film at Dundee University.

G uses the pronouns they/them and identifies as a transmasculine – a person who’s gender identity or expression are masculine but not necessarily male.

G in drag. Image: G McCallum.

After coming out as trans in early 2021, G has struggled with gender dysphoria – a mental state where a person has a profound sense of unease or dissatisfaction and is often linked to a variety of mental health issues such as stress, anxiety and depression.

Due to long waiting lists for medical help through the NHS and under-funded gender services in Scotland, G decided to take matters into their own hands and fundraise for medical support.

‘I want to live life more comfortably’

G said: “I decided to start taking the steps to do this because of the dysphoria I face day to day, I want to live life more comfortably so I thought that I would start the fundraiser.

“Dysphoria is feeling uncomfortable within your body but it’s not really the same as something like body dysmorphia or anything like that – it’s a completely unique sensation.

“It’s almost as if being hyper aware of your body and feeling uncomfortable about it.

G is raising money for surgery. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“For instance I wear a binder throughout the day but I’m always feeling somewhat uncomfortable because I’m aware that my chest is not the way I feel like it should be so it causes me mental discomfort.”

G is looking to raise around £8,000 in order to get top surgery and hormone therapy to alleviate their dysphoria and help them feel more comfortable in their own skin.

“It was really a journey of self discovery and stopping being in denial because once I realised what I was experiencing was dysphoria I realised I’d been experiencing it for a long time and had just been pushing those thoughts to the side,” G said.

After spending a lot of time researching, G decided going private for their treatment would be the best way to go.

‘It’s really hard for anyone to access gender affirming care’

G said: “I’ve done quite a lot of research on the NHS waiting lists and at the moment it’s really hard for anyone to access gender affirming care via the NHS – especially now that some of the most popular gender clinics in the country are completely full.

“A lot of people are going private now which is a little bit expensive but is overall an easier experience and will take a lot less time to be done which is obviously what a lot of people are looking for, especially with surgery.

“They just want it done as soon as possible so it can alleviate a lot of the discomfort.”

G is also a drag queen who regularly performs in the city and across Scotland who goes by the name Dandelion.

G performs in drag all across Scotland. Image: G McCallum.

They said: “For me drag is just so freeing, it’s such a good form of artistic expression it allows me to make friends and also interact more with the queer community and it also gives me a voice to talk about important issues as well”.

G said they feel Dundee has an accepting community for queer people but believes there is still a long way to go for Scotland.

They said: “I think it is quite an accepting community here in Dundee, it’s definitely more accepting than a place like Stirling which is just still very much set in the old ways.”

G is now gearing up to perform at Dundee Pride on June 10 and 11, the first Pride event held in the city since 2019.

