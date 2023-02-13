Dates announced for ‘bigger than ever’ Dundee Pride in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers of Dundee Pride have announced the date for the 2023 festival which aims to celebrate the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

The event is making a return to the city on June 10 and 11 after a three-year break caused by “pandemic-related” issues.

Over 14,500 people took part in Dundee’s last Pride event in 2019, which included a parade, market, two stages for performers and a pride village at Slessor Gardens.

The festival is a city-wide celebration of LGBTQ+ people in Dundee and the surrounding areas.

The festival’s main event is the pride march where thousands are expected to walk through the streets of Dundee in solidarity.

Performances are still to be confirmed but organisers have vowed that this year’s event will be bigger than ever.

‘No place for homophobia and transphobia in Dundee’

Tommy Small, chair of Dundee Pride, said: “We are so excited that Dundee Pride events are back after three years.

“This year is bigger than ever with a two-day event starting on Saturday June 10.

“Sunday will be our first ever Dundee Pride Youth Pride Day in partnership with LGBT Youth Scotland.

“This day will be co-designed by young people for young people and expands upon the hugely popular Youth Zone that has been a key part of previous Dundee Pride events.

“Sadly, in 2023, homophobia and transphobia rears its ugly head far too often.

“There is no place for it in modern Dundee and we invite the wonderful people of Dundee to once again demonstrate their allyship and stand up for LGBTQ+ rights.”

Although the annual celebration is partly funded by grants, organisers are currently fundraising for donations.

Businesses who would like to show their “ally status” have been welcomed to feature on the official pride-friendly map to benefit from the charity’s planned promotional activity throughout the weekend.