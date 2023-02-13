Swarovski binoculars and telescopes worth £33,000 stolen from RSPB at Loch Leven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Swarovski binoculars and telescopes worth £33,000 stolen from RSPB at Loch Leven

By Laura Devlin
February 13 2023, 3.02pm Updated: February 13 2023, 6.55pm
Swarovski binoculars. Image: Shutterstock
Swarovski binoculars. Image: Shutterstock

Swarovski binoculars and telescopes worth about £33,000 have been stolen during a break-in at the RSPB Scotland Loch Leven nature reserve.

Police say a “large quantity” of the items was taken at around 10pm on Friday.

The items are described as “very high quality and valuable” and officers say they are “very identifiable and traceable”.

Police are now appealing for anyone who has been offered the chance to buy Swarovski binoculars, or those in the area of the time of the break-in, to come forward.

RSPB team ‘absolutely devastated’

Yvonne Boles, senior site manager for RSPB’s Tayside reserves, said: “The whole team here are absolutely devastated.

“As a charity, we work incredibly hard for nature and to make Loch Leven a wonderful place to visit, so it’s very upsetting that someone would do something like this.

“We have contacted the police who are now investigating. We would urge anyone with information, or who has been approached about buying optics at prices that seem too good to be true, to inform police.”

Pink-footed geese at RSPB Loch Leven.

Constable Matthew Bull at Perth community investigation unit said: “Not only have the staff had the trauma of discovering the break in, but the stolen equipment means the important work they do to protect nature and the environment has been disrupted.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has been offered Swarovski optics for sale recently, or from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen someone acting suspiciously.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 3990 of February 10.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

