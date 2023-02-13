Swarovski binoculars and telescopes worth £33,000 stolen from RSPB at Loch Leven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swarovski binoculars and telescopes worth about £33,000 have been stolen during a break-in at the RSPB Scotland Loch Leven nature reserve.

Police say a “large quantity” of the items was taken at around 10pm on Friday.

The items are described as “very high quality and valuable” and officers say they are “very identifiable and traceable”.

Police are now appealing for anyone who has been offered the chance to buy Swarovski binoculars, or those in the area of the time of the break-in, to come forward.

RSPB team ‘absolutely devastated’

Yvonne Boles, senior site manager for RSPB’s Tayside reserves, said: “The whole team here are absolutely devastated.

“As a charity, we work incredibly hard for nature and to make Loch Leven a wonderful place to visit, so it’s very upsetting that someone would do something like this.

“We have contacted the police who are now investigating. We would urge anyone with information, or who has been approached about buying optics at prices that seem too good to be true, to inform police.”

Constable Matthew Bull at Perth community investigation unit said: “Not only have the staff had the trauma of discovering the break in, but the stolen equipment means the important work they do to protect nature and the environment has been disrupted.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has been offered Swarovski optics for sale recently, or from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen someone acting suspiciously.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 3990 of February 10.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.