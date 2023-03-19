Anstruther RNLI lifesaver celebrates first ever Mother’s Day with twin girls

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A RNLI volunteer from Anstruther will be celebrating her first ever Mothers’ Day this weekend.

Nicole Fleming has helped save lives with the charity since 2016 while also working as a police officer.

On September 8, Nicole and her partner Steven welcomed twin baby girls, Maeve and Marcie.

She said: “I am super excited for my first Mother’s Day. It’s also my first birthday as a mum on Saturday so I can’t wait for a whole weekend of being spoilt!”

Even with twins, Nicole continues to be committed to her role at the lifeboat station.

She said: “Volunteering with the RNLI has definitely changed since I gave birth but I am so lucky to have my partner and amazing mum on hand.

“I have not been to a shout yet since having the twins however, I know my family and lifeboat crew would help out in a flash.

“My dad and brother-in-law also volunteer at Anstruther so my mum and sister know the drill when it comes to shouts!

“If I have to visit the station, I often take the girls with me as I have an amazing support network with my RNLI family.

“If Maeve or Marcie start to cry, there’s always someone there to rock the pram or take them for a walk.”

No plans to stop

After helping out at fundraising events, Nicole signed up as a volunteer shore crew member.

After just one year, she is now crew on the Mersey class and D class lifeboats at Anstruther.

She said: ‘I wanted to join as I enjoyed spending time with a great bunch of people. I love volunteering for the RNLI and the rewarding feeling when you’ve helped someone in need.’

During her six years on crew she has been on many shouts, including a memorable launch to a blind dog that had fallen off the pier onto some rocks.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, Nicole has shared her advice for other mums who may be looking to volunteer.

She said: “Do it! It’s so rewarding, and my lifeboat family provide such great support.

“Being a mum shouldn’t stop you! I am hoping to complete my helm training course this year and if I manage, I’ll be the first female helm at Anstruther, and I’ll have done it with two children.

“It shows that nothing can stop you.”