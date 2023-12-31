Restaurant review: Varied menu at The Kirklands Hotel is risky, but sometimes pays off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restaurant review: Varied menu at The Kirklands Hotel is risky, but sometimes pays off

Katy Gordon gives her verdict on food at the Kirklands Hotel in Kinross.

Steak tacos at Kirklands Hotel, Kinross.
By Katy Gordon

I’m going to admit something: I am a pre-meal menu checker. I will not go somewhere new without giving their food a good going over online first. It’s not because I’m a fussy eater or have any dietary requirements – I just like to know what to expect.

So I was pleasantly surprised when I looked at the dinner menu for The Kirklands Hotel in Kinross before booking, because alongside some of the more traditional country hotel fare, there were a few curveballs.

Where the inspirations for the menu come from, I’m unsure (there was some Mexican dishes, Far Eastern, UK staples) but it meant there would be a good chance of something a bit special.

The Kirklands Hotel

The thing I loved when I walked in the front door of the hotel is how bright and light it was. And with the darkness setting in so early in December, a bit of brightness is definitely needed!

As it’s an old, thick-walled building it runs the risk of being a bit dark and dreary, but the decor and lighting has been designed to make you feel warm and welcome.

The bar is modern and as it faces the front door it is what people see first when they walk in and it’s clear special attention was paid to that when creating the space.

There are a few different spaces for eating – I assume that separate rooms have been partially opened up to create one big space – so it doesn’t feel like you are sitting in a massive and very loud dining room.

Roast pork loin from The Kirklands Hotel.
Roast pork loin.

The walls are adorned with local touches – a map of the Kinross area on one wall, pictures of local landmarks, art by local people – but not in a way that looks twee.

We got a cheery welcome from the front of house staff, which just made the whole atmosphere even brighter and sitting at our table, we were off to a fantastic start for the evening.

The food at The Kirklands Hotel

But onto the food. As usual, my other half and I negotiated each course (“if you get that, then I’ll get this and we can share”), ultimately landing on the chorizo queso and the buffalo cauliflower bites (£7 each, or you can get three for £19 if you want a more tapas-style meal rather than starters and mains).

Buffalo cauliflower bites.

The bites may have been the standout of the night. They were fluffy and tasty and full of flavour thanks to the buffalo sauce. Normally served with garlic mayo, my other half asked for barbecue sauce instead (I know, but surprisingly it worked well).

The queso dip, served with tortilla chips, was good – nice chunks of fried chorizo hidden within the cheesy goodness. It was topped with jalapenos, which I would have asked to have taken off had I known before but they were easy enough to scoop off. If I had one criticism, the queso didn’t taste particularly of the chorizo, they were like two separate flavours. Maybe a hint of paprika in the dip would have linked the two together a bit more.

For mains, other half went for the steak tacos (£15.95), whereas I was feeling something a bit more cosy and rustic so I had the roasted pork loin (£16.95).

The tacos looked amazing – smothered in a chimichurri sauce and served with pots of homemade guacamole, salsa and an unusual sour cream-type sauce.

The three tacos were stuffed full of the well-cooked steak and salad, but the chimichurri was a wee bit overpowering and had a sour flavour that wasn’t the most pleasant. It was one of those dishes we chalked up as “was nice to try, but probably wouldn’t have it again”.

However the roasted pork loin, served with sage mash, bacon creamed cabbage and mustard gravy was PERFECT. The pork was beautifully moist, the bacon creamed cabbage so flavourful and just a perfect amount of gravy to give flavour and not drown out the other flavours.

And lastly, dessert. Another round of negotiations landed at sticky toffee pudding (£6.50) and chocolate brownie (£6.50).

Brownie with mint choc chip ice cream from The Kirklands Hotel.
Brownie with mint choc chip ice cream.

The brownie was rich and dense – too rich for other half, who swapped over to the sticky toffee pudding. But I love those gooey, thick brownies and with the mint choc chip ice cream on top it was so yummy and moreish.

The sticky toffee pudding had plenty of the toffee sauce on top and the vanilla ice cream cut through the super-sweetness of the pudding. It was also a good size (you need a proper slab of sticky toffee, not a sliver or a wee dollop) and overall it was a great dessert.

The verdict

Our visit to The Kirklands was a good one, although some of the food didn’t live up to other dishes. But we applaud the team in the kitchen for being bold and doing something a bit different to every other hotel and restaurant out there.

And it won’t put us going back to try another of their daring dishes!

Information

A. 20 High St, Kinross KY13 8AN

T. 01577 863313

W. https://thekirklandshotel.com/

Price: £74.25 for three courses and two soft drinks (a gratuity was also added automatically)

Scores

Food 3/5

Service 3/5

Surroundings 4.5/5

