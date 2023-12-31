Restaurant review: Elegant Scottish dining at The Adamson Hotel in Crossford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Restaurant review: Elegant Scottish dining at The Adamson Hotel in Crossford

Isla Glen braved a miserable December night to try The Adamson Hotel and was not disappointed.

Aberdeen Angus burger with chips. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Angus burger with chips. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

It’s a cold, wet, miserable night in December and we’ve travelled through puddles and pour to get to Fife for this review.

We’re missing the new Doctor Who episode but at least we have Frank Sinatra to get us in the festive spirit.

Within moments of biting into my starter, this slippery journey becomes unquestionably worthwhile.

My partner Joe and I are at The Adamson Hotel in Crossford, near Dunfermline, to rate one of 2023’s additions to the local food scene.

The Adamson Hotel

The newly refurbished restaurant, which opened in August, promises to serve the best of Scotland’s larder.

Head chef David Allan is placing an emphasis on local produce at the restaurant – even the menus are printed nearby.

The building dates back centuries and the decor strikes the balance between classic and contemporary Scottish dining.

Open fires, cosy corners, open brickwork and homely art mean you instantly settle in.

Inside The Adamson Hotel.
Inside the restaurant. Image: The Adamson Hotel

There’s a floral theme going, with foliage-style lights on the ceiling and chairs decked out in a leaf pattern.

It all comes together nicely and has an elegant yet relaxed ambience.

We were seated straight away by a friendly server who made sure we had our drinks – Diet Coke and Coke Zero – within minutes of ordering.

With it being December, Christmas crackers were laid out on our table and there was a glowing tree to our right.

This was a nice touch and enhanced the cosy, festive atmosphere.

Christmas decor at The Adamson Hotel.
Christmas decor. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

‘Divine’ food at The Adamson Hotel, Crossford

We were impressed by how fast the food is served at The Adamson.

For a starter, I ordered the haggis bon bons with a neep puree, grain mustard sauce and crispy onions – priced at £7.50.

Joe opted for the £9 steamed Shetland mussels, white wine, garlic, cream and parsley.

Perhaps we were just distracted by our cracker presents, but it felt as though the food arrived in less than ten minutes.

Haggis bon bons. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson.

My starter was divine, giving me a taste of Scotland’s national dish in crispy bite-size chunks.

The pairing of the mustard sauce contributed a tang and bringing in the velvet-like puree elevated the dish, combining all of the rich and hearty flavours together.

Equally high praise can be said of the mussels.

They were fresh, briny and tender, not to mention the serving was plentiful and came with two slices of bread.

The sauce was well-balanced, with subtle not overpowering garlic and a good scatter of the herb.

True to its ethos, these two starters were the epitome of Scottish produce and set the bar high.

Shetland mussels. Isla Glen/DC Thomson.

There were a dozen choices for a main dish.

I went for the 6oz Aberdeen Angus beef burger, which came with caramelised onions, smoked cheddar, baby gem lettuce and tomato served on a toasted brioche bun.

Siracha mayonnaise and chips come on the side of this £14.50 dish.

While the bun was a let down, being overtoasted and a little too crispy for my liking, the caramelised onion and smoked cheese melted together to create a heavenly combination.

My mouth is watering just thinking about the smoky, rich flavours.

The burger itself was thick and succulent, while the chips were the perfect balance of crispy and fluffy inside.

Aberdeen Angus burger. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson.

Joe chose the king prawn saganaki, a £16 Greek dish that came with tomatoes, peppers, feta, steamed rice and flatbread.

We were both expecting a zestier flavour but it was overwhelmingly sweet and this took precedence over the other flavours.

Despite this, the prawns were plump and juicy. With the creamy feta and fluffy rice, the ingredients created a satisfying mix of textures.

The flatbread was a great side to scoop up what was left of the sauce.

King prawn saganaki. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson.

For dessert, Joe opted for a Scottish classic – the clootie dumpling.

The Adamson served it with spiced berries, Drambuie cream and salted walnuts at a price of £7.50.

This was one of the highlights of the meal, with a moist dumpling and plenty of flavours to add depth.

The salted walnuts brought in a contrasting savoury element and a nutty crunch, complimenting the dense-ness of the dumpling.

Clootie dumpling from The Adamson Hotel.
Clootie dumpling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson.

I ordered the white chocolate panna cotta which came with raspberry jelly and chocolate crumb.

This indulgent treat was £8, which felt reasonable for the quality.

The raspberry jelly was refreshing, adding another layer to the smooth cream.

The crumb was the perfect topping and created a depth of textures for every spoonful, playing with the creamy and fruity notes.

Panna cotta. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The verdict

If you fancy a classic Scottish dining experience, this is the place for you.

My recommendation would be to focus on the Scottish dishes, as they had some great choices.

If I were to go again, I’d try the steak pie or battered haddock as other tables seemed to enjoy those dishes.

Our servers were prompt and friendly, always keeping a watchful eye but never imposing.

Everything about this newly refurbished restaurant exudes elegance, from the classic Scottish décor to seamless service, not to mention food ignited with flavour.

The Adamson is a fantastic addition to the Fife food scene, taking local produce and providing outstanding dishes.

The Adamson Hotel, Crossford – information

Address: 27 Main St, Crossford, Dunfermline, KY12 8NJ

Tel: 01383 736132

Website: www.theadamsonhotel.com/

Price: £65.60

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5
Service: 4/5
Surrounding: 4/5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.

