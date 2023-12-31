4 Dundee developments that got readers talking in 2023

Dundee has undergone a significant transformation in recent years.

From the V&A at the waterfront to the new Olympia leisure centre at East Markegait, the city – in parts – has changed beyond recognition.

And there is more to come, with 2023 seeing work get under way on a new waterfront development and a full planning application for the Eden Project finally being submitted.

But not all change has been welcomed and readers of The Courier and Evening Telegraph have often had their say.

We take a look at four high-profile developments unveiled this year to see how the people of Dundee have reacted.

1 – Telephone House

A planning application was lodged with Dundee City Council in October seeking permission to convert the soon-to-be empty office block into 417 high-quality student rooms.

The building has been occupied by BT since 1976 but the telecom giant will vacate the premises next year when their new purpose-built office at West Marketgait opens.

If the proposal is successful, a range of accommodation will be created from the ground floor through to level six.

A cinema, a gym with a yoga studio, study and game rooms, and a library will also be created in the 1970s office block.

But the proposals were met with a mixed reaction from Dundonians – with many bemoaning the plans for further student accommodation in the city.

Charlie Ness commented: “I’m finding hard enough to find a place to rent in my price range, all I’m getting is student places this will make harder.”

And Phylis Clark added: “What about people in Dundee who have been on the council waiting list for years?

“There is more than enough student accommodation already.”

But Rab Law appeared to be in favour of the plans, adding: “Agree that it should take some pressure off the rental market, maybe even reduce the number of HMOs that plague the West End.”

2 – Eden Project

A full planning application was lodged with Dundee City Council in December for the much-touted Eden Project.

Ahead of its submission, CGI pictures of the £130 million project were released showing what the finished project could look like.

And readers once again took to The Courier and Evening Telegraph social media pages to express their views on the plans.

On Facebook, Matthew Miller said: “This will help attract more tourists to the city over many decades.”

Alan Reilly added: “If it’s even a quarter as good as the amazing one in Cornwall it’ll be worth the investment.”

And Darcy Dewar said: “This will be a huge asset for the city, one I am certainly looking forward to taking my youngest daughter and grandchildren to.”

3 – Site 6 Dundee Waterfront

In November, work began a new £26 million office block at site 6 across from the V&A on Dundee’s Waterfront.

The six-storey office block, which will be named James Thomson House after the late city architect, is planned to be completed and open by 2025.

But the development has already proved to be controversial and readers took to The Courier and Evening Telegraph social media pages to express their views.

Paul Grieve wrote: “Dundee is not short of real estate buildings, BT proved this.

“We demolished a great leisure centre for one that’s been closed more than open.

“End this madness now. Green space the remaining lots, build up the back of greenmarket and rescue our city from the deluded visionaries.”

And Roger Chase likened the new development to Tayside House, the former HQ of Tayside Regional Council which was demolished a decade ago.

“Dundee City Council repeating mistakes of the past,” he wrote.

“This will be the new Tayside House. The waterfront project should have rid Dundee of the concrete monstrosities of the 70s/80s; not knock them down and rebuild them.

4 – Active travel routes

November also saw Dundee City Council unveil proposals for six active travel routes to be created in the city centre.

The locations identified for the routes includes Reform Street, Bell Street, and Ward Road.

A survey asking members of the public for their feedback was also launched by the local authority, and will run until January 9.

But Courier readers were vocal in their scepticism over the plans.

Jerry48 wrote: “Their reimagining’s are more suited to the likes of Amsterdam and Copenhagen, who embraced the bicycle as the basis of their transport system probably before the war.”

Another reader added: “Another White Elephant project – what or who are they trying to sell this to?

“Yes it is a university city but it is not Oxford or Cambridge or even St Andrews for that matter.

“Neither is Dundee a tourist destination, no matter what the latest in publication writes . Never has been, never will be.

“Dundee has always struggled to find its place and more so now and I can see none of these vanity projects the answer.”