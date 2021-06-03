‘Having Tootsie has changed my life already’: Veteran welcomes rescue dog as Fife charity makes its first match

Romanian rescue dog Tootsie is bringing joy to the life of a Royal Navy veteran, thanks to a Kirkcaldy-based charity.

A Veteran’s Best Friend (AVBF) provides support for armed forces veterans and works with dog rehoming centres to provide assistance dogs.

The charity has had its first match – and Steven McKenzie, the proud owner of dog Tootsie from Perrera Dogs UK, couldn’t be happier.

He said: “Having Tootsie has completely changed my life already.

“She is very loving and friendly dog who enjoys companionship. She lifts my moods, seems to know when I’m down and comes up for a cuddle and a play.

“She gives my day structure and a sense of responsibility which I was missing in my life. My PTSD has left me with difficulties forming relationships and expressing my feelings.

“Having Tootsie is encouraging me to connect again with society and also help with my cognitive behaviour issues.”

“As soon as I saw Tootsie she bounded over and gave me a big kiss and cuddle. I knew immediately she was the dog for me.

“She is so loving and full of life. She is also very clever and learns things extremely fast. We bonded straight away and she has settled into my new flat really well.

“She is extremely attentive and loves playing and going for long walks in the park. I really can’t imagine my life without her now.”

Founder of A Veteran’s Best Friend, Mike Cairns, was led to set up the charity after his own personal experience with his rescue dog Sam.

Mike Cairns was diagnosed with PTSD, a Perfectionist Personality Disorder and was medically discharged from the Royal Marines in December 2020.

His rescue dog Sam’s reaction when he had a breakdown caused him to want to learn more about what dogs can do to improve people’s mental health.

Mike said pairing dogs with veterans who are struggling is something they are passionate about.

He said: “These dogs will literally be a lifeline for the veterans.

“They will help with the problem of social isolation within the veteran community, give the veteran an excuse to get out of the house, speak to people, and genuinely give them a purpose in life.

“The dogs will be trained to go into shops, restaurants, public transport etc.

“By having a mental health assistance dog, it gives the veterans the opportunity to feel as able as anyone else to go where they please.

“We believe dogs are amazing and can do things for people that no human can, they have a sixth sense.

“The world would be a dark place without them. We are deeply passionate about helping veterans who are struggling too.

“There is still too much stigma around in the world in regard to mental health.”

A Veteran’s Best Friend is also hosting an armed forces day event on June 26 at the Linton Lane Centre.