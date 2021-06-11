Covid vaccination drop-in clinic for over-40s opens in Dundee

NHS Tayside will be running a drop-in Covid vaccination clinic on Friday June 11.

The drop-in will run at the Caird Hall in Dundee and will be offering the AstraZeneca vaccine only.

The health board is asking over-40s who have not had their vaccination and anyone who has had their first AstraZeneca dose more than 10 weeks ago to attend.

Appointments are not required and eligible locals can go along anytime during the clinic opening times to receive their vaccination.

The drop-in clinic will only be running between 10.30am and 6.30pm.

Vaccination and testing

The main vaccination programme continues across the council and in Tayside, a spokesperson explained roll out for people aged 30-39 will speed up again next week after a two week drop in figures as priority was given to vaccinate older groups.

Meanwhile, a spike in cases has been causing concern in Dundee with rising number of people contracting Covid-19.

The number of cases in the city has doubled in a seven-day period.

This week Dundee council leader said “complacency wasn’t an option” as people were urged to get tested for the virus in an attempt to curb the spread.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also urged the country to carry out Covid-19 tests twice a week in her address to Holyrood on Tuesday, highlighting the importance of regular testing in the fight against the virus.

Lateral flow tests are free and are available to order online.

Community facilities also offer testing.

Why should I take a test?

One in three people with the virus does not show symptoms.

Even though the vaccine rollout in Scotland continues, regular testing, even if you’ve had your vaccine, helps find positive cases in people who have no symptoms, but who are still infectious.

If people who test positive self-isolate, the chain of transmission is broken and it helps to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Find out how to carry out a lateral flow test in our step by step guide.