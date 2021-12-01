Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How NHS Tayside will help new mums with their mental health

By Katy Scott
December 1 2021, 3.50pm
nhs tayside mental health mums pregnancy
The service aims to support new mums and families.

A new service has been launched in Tayside to support the mental health of new mums during pregnancy and after birth.

Experts warn untreated mental health issues can have long-term impacts on parents and babies.

These troubling issues can arise during the perinatal period — which is from conception until 18 months after a baby is born.

Now, NHS Tayside has introduced additional support for new mums and families during this important time.

‘Support the changing needs’

The Perinatal and Infant Mental Health (PNIMH) service will provide support to pregnant women, new mums and their families.

The team can offer specialist assessment, care and treatment for those who are experiencing or are at risk of developing moderate to severe perinatal mental illness.

This can include postpartum psychosis and severe affective disorders such as depression and bipolar disorder.

Parents and families can be referred to the service by healthcare professionals including midwives, GPs, health visitors and community mental health teams.

mental health pregnancy nhs tayside mums
This new support aims to prevent mental health issues during the perinatal period.

Anyone with concerns about their mental health should speak to one of these professionals in the first instance.

Perinatal and infant mental health team leader Beth Gow said: “The launch of this new service will play a key role in supporting the changing needs of women and families throughout pregnancy and early years of life.

“We aim to work in partnership with families and other professionals involved in women’s care, to provide early intervention and holistic support to ensure the best possible outcomes for women, their infants and families.”

‘Holistic support’

The new service, which launched earlier this month, has been developed in partnership with service users, clinical staff and third sector partners.

Rosey Adams, an expert on NHS Tayside’s PNIMH steering group, said: “This new service and the incredible team behind it will be a very important part of so many women and families journeys with perinatal mental illness.

“When families are supported in a timely and appropriate way, the long term effects can last a lifetime.”

