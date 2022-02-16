Covid vaccine approved for five to 11-year-olds in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vaccines for five to 11-year-olds have been approved in Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the Scottish Government has received advice from the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommending vaccination of all five to 11-year-olds.

She says: “Although it has yet to be published officially by the JCVI, like colleagues in Wales, we have advice from the JCVI which recommends Covid-19 vaccination for all children aged five to 11-years-old.

‘Discussions on delivering vaccinations have begun’

“I can confirm Ministers have considered this draft advice and are content to accept its recommendations.

“Throughout the pandemic it has been our intention that we follow the clinical and scientific evidence available to us.

“And I’d like to once again thank the JCVI for their hard work in scrutinising the science and providing clear guidance.

“Discussions with health boards on the best way of delivering vaccinations to five to 11-year-olds have already begun.

‘Parents and carers need not do anything’

“These will continue and we will provide further information when this approach is finalised.

“In the meantime, parents and carers of children aged between five and 11 need not do anything.”

Further details are still to come on whether vaccines will be delivered through schools or local vaccine clinics for their first dose.

The decision on whether children in this age group will require more than one dose of the Covid vaccine is also still under consideration.

The draft advice from the JCVI does not affect children in the five to 11-year-old age category who have underlying health conditions which place them at greater risk from Covid-19. This group is already being vaccinated.