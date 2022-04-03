17 Covid rules you won’t believe were once a real thing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

17 Covid rules you won’t believe were once a real thing

By The Health and Wellbeing Team
April 3 2022, 5.53am
Scotland will live with fewer Covid regulations from Monday.

But the past two years have seen the public live with a plethora of rules and advice – some of it verging on the surreal.

And while some public health measures undoubtedly saved lives, there are others we’ll look back at with confusion.

Here are some of the most unusual…

  1. You could only go outside for exercise once a day. Mind-blowing!
  2. Couples were banned from having sex and discouraged from kissing if they didn’t live in the same household.
  3. Advice was to wash your weekly shop – or set it aside for two days to ‘quarantine‘ it.
  4. You could go for a walk on the golf course – but you could be fined it you took a club or balls to play a hole or two.

    Queue at B&M store, Milton of Craigie, Dundee on May 29 2020.
  5. People spent hours queuing at B&M or B&Q but neighbours in Dundee and Angus couldn’t cross from a Level 2 area to a Level 3 without breaking the rules.
  6. Alcohol could only be served with meals – and a Scotch egg was not a substantial meal… or was it… the row rumbled on!
  7. And some resorted to faking funerals to be allowed to drink inside.
  8. Cafes couldn’t open unless they did takeaways – then people stood around in groups drinking their takeaway coffees together.

    City centre dining and drinking moved outside.
    City centre dining and drinking moved outside.
  9. Supermarket aisles selling clothing, bedding and books were taped off and deemed ‘non-essential’ to discourage people from going to supermarkets.
  10. You could walk through a park or field – as long as you didn’t sit down for a picnic.
  11. Sporting events, concerts, festivals, theatre – and even play parks were closed for months.a closed playpark
  12. Worries about Covid transmission via paper led some to microwave their mail.
  13. You could be with a colleague working all day inside but couldn’t sit on a bench with them outside, said the UK’s vaccination minister.
  14. Fast-food stores opened while gyms and exercise classes had to stay closed.

    Benches taped off in lockdown.
    Benches taped off in lockdown.
  15. Pubs turned down the volume on TVs to stop people shouting and potentially spreading Covid.
  16. You couldn’t drive more than five miles in your car, even if you didn’t get out of it.
  17. You couldn’t sing in church but you could at a football match.
  • What was your experience of the pandemic? Do you remember any rules that now seem surreal? Contact us at healthandwellbeing@thecourier.co.uk

