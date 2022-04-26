VIDEO: Meet the Dundee choir turning songs into memories for those with dementia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

VIDEO: Meet the Dundee choir turning songs into memories for those with dementia

By Saskia Harper
April 26 2022, 5.53am Updated: April 26 2022, 10.38am

A Dundee choir is transforming the lives of those with dementia and Alzheimer’s by showing the effect music can have on those living with the conditions.

The Total Recall Memories Choir was launched in 2013 and has acted as a peer support group, as well as an escape from the conditions, ever since.

The Dundee choir is made up of those who have dementia and Alzheimer’s, as well as their loved ones and carers.

But the pandemic shut down operations and since restarting sessions six weeks ago, many members have been unable to return.

The group is now looking for new members who could benefit from the transformative powers of music, as well as the peer support and social opportunities offered.

‘It makes me feel happy’

From old Dundee street songs to ABBA and The Greatest Showman, there’s a song for everybody at the choir.

Stan Kelly, 87, from Dundee, received his diagnosis nine years ago.

He explains: “I enjoy singing and everyone is so friendly. We sing a wide range of songs and there’s something for everyone.

The Total Recall Memories choir in Dundee
The Total Recall Memories choir in Dundee.

“It makes me feel happy. I enjoy the company and the support from everyone at the choir.

“If you enjoy singing, joining the choir is a great way to have a good time with lovely people.”

Shelagh Creegan’s mum, 91-year-old Jessie, also attends the choir. Shelagh says the support has helped her mum hugely.

“Mum enjoys the singing and the company. She says she feels good when she sings.

“The peer support and volunteers are very helpful and help put mum at ease socially. People should give it a go. The music is great and everyone is very friendly.”

The power of music

Denise Main is the choir’s chairperson, and has been involved with the group since it first launched in 2013.

She says: “My mum had Alzheimer’s. Through this, I learned about the group and we decided to go along.

“We’d both been singers, but never had the chance to do anything together. Unfortunately, it was her diagnosis that gave us that opportunity.

The choir has had a huge impact for those taking part.

“But going to the choir and singing together was wonderful.

“Unfortunately, my mum died three years ago, but there are quite a few of us who have continued with the choir after our loved ones have passed away.”

Seeing the impact the choir had on her mum gave Denise the desire to spread the word and ensure the local group is helping as many people as possible.

The choir belt out songs to help with dementia and Alzheimer's.
The choir belt out songs to help with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

She continues: “Music and singing provide huge benefits to those with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“This was demonstrated well in the Our Dementia Choir documentary Vicky McClure did for the BBC.

“We have a very close and supportive group. The people with the diagnosis can remember words to songs they sang years ago and it all comes back to them.

“The joy they get from it is actually palpable, you can feel it.

“The choir is there for anyone who enjoys music – whether you think you can sing or not!”

Total Recall Memories Choir meets at St Andrew’s Church in Dundee every Friday from 2-3.45pm. Contact them on Facebook or on 07506 210618.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]