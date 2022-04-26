VIDEO: Meet the Dundee choir turning songs into memories for those with dementia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee choir is transforming the lives of those with dementia and Alzheimer’s by showing the effect music can have on those living with the conditions.

The Total Recall Memories Choir was launched in 2013 and has acted as a peer support group, as well as an escape from the conditions, ever since.

The Dundee choir is made up of those who have dementia and Alzheimer’s, as well as their loved ones and carers.

But the pandemic shut down operations and since restarting sessions six weeks ago, many members have been unable to return.

The group is now looking for new members who could benefit from the transformative powers of music, as well as the peer support and social opportunities offered.

‘It makes me feel happy’

From old Dundee street songs to ABBA and The Greatest Showman, there’s a song for everybody at the choir.

Stan Kelly, 87, from Dundee, received his diagnosis nine years ago.

He explains: “I enjoy singing and everyone is so friendly. We sing a wide range of songs and there’s something for everyone.

“It makes me feel happy. I enjoy the company and the support from everyone at the choir.

“If you enjoy singing, joining the choir is a great way to have a good time with lovely people.”

Shelagh Creegan’s mum, 91-year-old Jessie, also attends the choir. Shelagh says the support has helped her mum hugely.

“Mum enjoys the singing and the company. She says she feels good when she sings.

“The peer support and volunteers are very helpful and help put mum at ease socially. People should give it a go. The music is great and everyone is very friendly.”

The power of music

Denise Main is the choir’s chairperson, and has been involved with the group since it first launched in 2013.

She says: “My mum had Alzheimer’s. Through this, I learned about the group and we decided to go along.

“We’d both been singers, but never had the chance to do anything together. Unfortunately, it was her diagnosis that gave us that opportunity.

“But going to the choir and singing together was wonderful.

“Unfortunately, my mum died three years ago, but there are quite a few of us who have continued with the choir after our loved ones have passed away.”

Seeing the impact the choir had on her mum gave Denise the desire to spread the word and ensure the local group is helping as many people as possible.

She continues: “Music and singing provide huge benefits to those with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“This was demonstrated well in the Our Dementia Choir documentary Vicky McClure did for the BBC.

“We have a very close and supportive group. The people with the diagnosis can remember words to songs they sang years ago and it all comes back to them.

“The joy they get from it is actually palpable, you can feel it.

“The choir is there for anyone who enjoys music – whether you think you can sing or not!”

Total Recall Memories Choir meets at St Andrew’s Church in Dundee every Friday from 2-3.45pm. Contact them on Facebook or on 07506 210618.