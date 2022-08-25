Covid Scotland: Key details on asymptomatic infections and those who are presymptomatic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid Scotland: Key details on asymptomatic infections and those who are presymptomatic

By Saskia Harper
August 25 2022, 5.53am Updated: August 25 2022, 12.05pm
Do you know whether you're infectious if you have Covid but no symptoms?
These days a simple cough or sneeze in the vicinity can be enough to make us wary of catching Covid.

But what about those who are asymptomatic?

We’re answering all your questions on whether an asymptomatic person can pass on the virus to others or not.

How many Covid cases are asymptomatic?

We all know the classic signs and symptoms of Covid and it’s Omicron strain by now.

But various research projects conducted throughout the pandemic estimate anywhere between 1.4% to 78.3% of Covid cases are asymptomatic.

Research estimates 35% to 45% of all Covid cases have no symptoms.

Most of the research carried out during this time found the average to be around 35% to 45% of cases resulting in no symptoms.

And with Omicron contributing to a higher rate of asymptomatic cases, it’s more likely than ever there are people wandering around with Covid without realising it.

But are asymptomatic people contagious?

Maybe you’ve recently tested positive but don’t have any symptoms. Does that mean it’s OK to go about business as normal?

Research shows asymptomatic people seem to be less likely to transmit the virus than symptomatic people.

One study found the risk of asymptomatic transmission was 42% lower than that for symptomatic transmission.

Transmission seems to be lower for those who are asymptomatic – but the risk still exists.

Another found asymptomatic household members had 69.6% lower odds of infecting another household member compared to those reporting symptoms.

However, just because the risk of transmitting Covid is lower when you have no symptoms, it doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

This is why if you test positive and have no symptoms, you should follow Scottish Government guidance and stay home until you feel better as you can still infect others.

What about if I’m presymptomatic?

Being presymptomatic means you’re in the period before symptoms develop: You’ve already caught Covid, your symptoms just haven’t started yet.

This time is actually thought to be the period when someone is most infectious, according to research.

Some experts believe people infected with Covid can spread it two to three days before symptoms start and are most contagious one to two days before feeling sick.

research project spread of covid
The presymptomatic period is the time right after infection, but before symptoms start.

However, other sources say people are most infectious after symptoms begin.

If you can be contagious before symptoms begin, this backs up the theory you can be contagious with no symptoms at all.

The safest way to avoid unknowingly transmitting the virus to someone is to wear a mask in crowded public spaces, or complete regular Covid tests, if you’re able to.

Covid Scotland: What to do if a faint positive line appears on your lateral flow test

