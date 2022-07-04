Covid Scotland: What do I do if I test positive this summer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid Scotland: What do I do if I test positive this summer?

By Saskia Harper
July 4 2022, 12.40pm
One in 18 Scots currently have Covid, according to the ONS.

With Scotland facing a new wave of Covid, latest stats show one in 18 Scots currently have the virus.

With such high levels of Covid circulating in the community, many of us face testing positive in the coming weeks.

But what are the current rules if you test positive?

Do you have to self-isolate? And what should you do if you don’t have access to tests but have symptoms?

lateral flow tests scotland

We’re answering all your questions about what to do if you test positive this summer.

What is the current NHS advice?

What do I do if I test positive?

Current NHS advice states: “If you have a positive coronavirus test result, stay at home and avoid contact with other people for five days after the day you took your test, or from the day your symptoms started (whichever was earlier).

“You should count the day after you took the test as day one.”

You should also stay away from people at higher risk of severe Covid for 10 days after testing positive.

If you’re able to, you should work from home or stay off work while infectious.

NHS Inform says if you have to go outside while infectious, you should wear a face covering at all times and “exercise outdoors in places where you will not have close contact with other people”.

What about kids?

If your child tests positive, current advice states under-18s should stay at home and avoid contact with other people for three days after the day they took the test or from the day their symptoms started (whichever was earliest), if they can.

This is because children and young people tend to be infectious for less time than adults.

If you can follow these guidelines, you should do so wherever possible. However, you are not legally required to do so.

What if I have symptoms but no tests?

Free testing ended in Scotland in April, though some are still eligible for free testing.

You’re able to purchase tests from certain pharmacies and have them delivered to your home.

However, if you don’t have tests and you have Covid-like symptoms, or have a high temperature and don’t feel well enough to go to work or carry out normal activities, stay at home and avoid contact with other people.

You should do this until you no longer have a high temperature, or until you feel better.

Covid Scotland: What to do if a faint positive line appears on your lateral flow test

