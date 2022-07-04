Covid Scotland: What do I do if I test positive this summer?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With Scotland facing a new wave of Covid, latest stats show one in 18 Scots currently have the virus.

With such high levels of Covid circulating in the community, many of us face testing positive in the coming weeks.

But what are the current rules if you test positive?

Do you have to self-isolate? And what should you do if you don’t have access to tests but have symptoms?

We’re answering all your questions about what to do if you test positive this summer.

What is the current NHS advice?

What do I do if I test positive?

Current NHS advice states: “If you have a positive coronavirus test result, stay at home and avoid contact with other people for five days after the day you took your test, or from the day your symptoms started (whichever was earlier).

“You should count the day after you took the test as day one.”

You should also stay away from people at higher risk of severe Covid for 10 days after testing positive.

If you’re able to, you should work from home or stay off work while infectious.

NHS Inform says if you have to go outside while infectious, you should wear a face covering at all times and “exercise outdoors in places where you will not have close contact with other people”.

What about kids?

If your child tests positive, current advice states under-18s should stay at home and avoid contact with other people for three days after the day they took the test or from the day their symptoms started (whichever was earliest), if they can.

This is because children and young people tend to be infectious for less time than adults.

If you can follow these guidelines, you should do so wherever possible. However, you are not legally required to do so.

What if I have symptoms but no tests?

Free testing ended in Scotland in April, though some are still eligible for free testing.

You’re able to purchase tests from certain pharmacies and have them delivered to your home.

However, if you don’t have tests and you have Covid-like symptoms, or have a high temperature and don’t feel well enough to go to work or carry out normal activities, stay at home and avoid contact with other people.

You should do this until you no longer have a high temperature, or until you feel better.