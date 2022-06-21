Covid Scotland: All you need to know about the more contagious new Omicron variants – and their symptoms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: All you need to know about the more contagious new Omicron variants – and their symptoms

By Saskia Harper
June 21 2022, 5.53am Updated: June 21 2022, 11.32am
BA.4 and BA.5 are causing a new wave in Scotland.
BA.4 and BA.5 are causing a new wave in Scotland.

Scotland is facing another Covid wave thanks to new variants of the Omicron strain.

With a rise in cases expected in the coming weeks, Scots are being urged to take precautions to make themselves and others safe.

But what are the new variants? How severe are their symptoms? And how worried should we be?

We’re answering all your questions about the new BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron Covid variants.

What are the BA.4 and BA.5 Covid variants?

The BA.4 and BA.5 variants are mutations of the original Omicron strain. They are known as sub-variants.

The UK Health Security Agency has labelled them as “variants of concern”.

This is due to the fact that both variants were likely to have a “growth advantage” over BA.2, which is currently the dominant Covid strain in the UK.

This means they’re likely to spread faster than other existing variants.

BA.4 and BA.5 are expected to become the dominant strains in the UK, due to this increased transmissibility.

How concerned should we be about the variants?

As our expert, Jillian Evans, explained in an exclusive interview last week, BA.4 and BA.5 have a degree of “immunity escape”.

This means the immune system can no longer recognise or fight the virus.

It is thought this is due to waning immunity in the body and the many mutations the virus has undergone.

This means the mutated variants are better at evading immunity built up by vaccines and previous infections.

The mutations are believed to make the virus more contagious by enhancing its ability to attach to human cells.

BA.4 and BA.5 are also thought to be able to infect people even if they’ve recently been infected with other strains of Omicron.

Currently, people are unlikely to be reinfected with Covid within three months following initial infection.

But these mutations could lead to a higher reinfection rate within the community than we’ve seen previously throughout the pandemic.

While the new strains are concerning, they are to be expected, and likely more strains of the virus will emerge as we continue through the pandemic.

What are the BA.4 and BA.5 symptoms?

Although the variants seem to spread more easily than previous strains, the symptoms are not thought to be more severe.

They include the original three Covid symptoms (a high temperature or shivering, a new continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste).

Other symptoms range from shortness of breath, exhaustion, body aches, headache, a sore throat, a blocked or runny nose, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, and feeling sick or being sick.

Covid Scotland: What to do if a faint positive line appears on your lateral flow test

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]