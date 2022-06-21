Are NHS staff heading for strikes this summer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Are NHS staff heading for strikes this summer?

By Cara Forrester
June 21 2022, 5.53am Updated: June 21 2022, 10.36am
Are we headed for a summer of strikes?

Could we be heading for a summer of discontent – and is the NHS next to announce a strike?

Unions representing frontline NHS staff slammed the 5% “record” pay offer from the Scottish Government last week.

And as rail travel looks likely to ground to a halt affecting local services and Dundee teachers go out on strike on Wednesday, is the NHS next?

We asked Unison and Unite how morale is with the staff they represent in the NHS locally at the moment and what happens next.

Are we heading for strikes from the NHS?

During the pandemic, many of us took to our doorsteps to clap for the NHS staff and key workers who were getting us through.

Over 76% of readers told us last week they don’t think 5% is fair.

And union bosses in the North East of Scotland were quoted as saying staff “were clapped and now are being slapped.”

Do NHS staff feel ‘slapped’?

James O’Connell Regional Officer, from Unite says: “The whole country feels the same as the north east workers.

“Workers have been clapped and there is an opportunity to really recognise them.

“The government has failed.”

Wilma Brown from Unison Fife health branch, who’s also chair of the Scottish Health Committee for Unison, says the staff they represent feel that way too.

Some staff’s morale is low.

“Our members are absolutely feeling ‘slapped.'”

She adds morale is low because there’s no let up in the service.

“Staff have always been amazing when coping with crisis situations and step up when required.”

She adds the staffing crisis, relentless demand and “poor working conditions within Fife hospitals” is adding to how staff feel.

James adds the NHS across the country is “on its knees”.

NHS Tayside visiting
Staff raised concerns.

“They are struggling to recruit and retain staff to the levels required to operate safely.

“It’s having a direct impact on the public and patients the NHS workers proudly care for,” he says.

What do the Unions say about the pay offer?

Unison say this pay offer is complex and say money should be distributed to lower paid staff.

Under the proposed pay offer, which Wilma explains members are likely to reject:

  • Staff at the lower end of pay bands – porters, domestics, health care support workers – will receive £1,080 per year, £20 a week
  • Entry grade nurses – the most difficult group to recruit – will receive £1,305, £25 a week
  • Top of the pay band will receive a rise of £5,523, £106 a week.
Unison want to see those on lower pay bands get more.

“Incidentally, we didn’t see many people at the top of the pay bands within the busy hospitals during the pandemic,” she adds.

“Likewise, you’ll not see many of them in the out of hours or weekend periods now either.

“This pay deal needs to meet the needs of our members as well as go some way to recruit new staff and retain the fabulous staff we have.”

Unite says they’re recommending staff reject the offer and James says it represents a “real time pay cut”.

What happens next – will there be strikes?

Unison will send out ballots and information to members to see what they think.

Wilma adds: “We are already receiving messages of disappointment and anger and to date have not received one single positive comment!

“If our members reject the offer then we would hope the Scottish Government would come back to the table to reconsider.”

Unite says they will also consult members.

Will NHS union members vote to go on strike this summer?

James adds this will include: “The possibility of industrial action which is action up to and including strike.

“This is a last resort and not something that’s taken lightly.

“The government have the opportunity to pay NHS staff like we care, the same way they care for us.”

