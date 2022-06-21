Are NHS staff heading for strikes this summer?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Could we be heading for a summer of discontent – and is the NHS next to announce a strike?

Unions representing frontline NHS staff slammed the 5% “record” pay offer from the Scottish Government last week.

And as rail travel looks likely to ground to a halt affecting local services and Dundee teachers go out on strike on Wednesday, is the NHS next?

We asked Unison and Unite how morale is with the staff they represent in the NHS locally at the moment and what happens next.

During the pandemic, many of us took to our doorsteps to clap for the NHS staff and key workers who were getting us through.

Over 76% of readers told us last week they don’t think 5% is fair.

And union bosses in the North East of Scotland were quoted as saying staff “were clapped and now are being slapped.”

Do NHS staff feel ‘slapped’?

James O’Connell Regional Officer, from Unite says: “The whole country feels the same as the north east workers.

“Workers have been clapped and there is an opportunity to really recognise them.

“The government has failed.”

Wilma Brown from Unison Fife health branch, who’s also chair of the Scottish Health Committee for Unison, says the staff they represent feel that way too.

“Our members are absolutely feeling ‘slapped.'”

She adds morale is low because there’s no let up in the service.

“Staff have always been amazing when coping with crisis situations and step up when required.”

She adds the staffing crisis, relentless demand and “poor working conditions within Fife hospitals” is adding to how staff feel.

James adds the NHS across the country is “on its knees”.

“They are struggling to recruit and retain staff to the levels required to operate safely.

“It’s having a direct impact on the public and patients the NHS workers proudly care for,” he says.

What do the Unions say about the pay offer?

Unison say this pay offer is complex and say money should be distributed to lower paid staff.

Under the proposed pay offer, which Wilma explains members are likely to reject:

Staff at the lower end of pay bands – porters, domestics, health care support workers – will receive £1,080 per year, £20 a week

Entry grade nurses – the most difficult group to recruit – will receive £1,305, £25 a week

Top of the pay band will receive a rise of £5,523, £106 a week.

“Incidentally, we didn’t see many people at the top of the pay bands within the busy hospitals during the pandemic,” she adds.

“Likewise, you’ll not see many of them in the out of hours or weekend periods now either.

“This pay deal needs to meet the needs of our members as well as go some way to recruit new staff and retain the fabulous staff we have.”

Unite says they’re recommending staff reject the offer and James says it represents a “real time pay cut”.

What happens next – will there be strikes?

Unison will send out ballots and information to members to see what they think.

Wilma adds: “We are already receiving messages of disappointment and anger and to date have not received one single positive comment!

“If our members reject the offer then we would hope the Scottish Government would come back to the table to reconsider.”

Unite says they will also consult members.

James adds this will include: “The possibility of industrial action which is action up to and including strike.

“This is a last resort and not something that’s taken lightly.

“The government have the opportunity to pay NHS staff like we care, the same way they care for us.”