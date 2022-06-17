Dundee teachers strike: Secondary schools closed to most pupils on Wednesday By Cheryl Peebles June 17 2022, 3.46pm Updated: June 17 2022, 5.13pm 0 EIS members supported action against faculties at the union's AGM in the Caird Hall, Dundee, last Friday. Picture supplied by EIS Dundee. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Class of ’22: Our pictures of High School of Dundee leavers’ day Boy, 13, reported after three pupils hit with BB gun pellets at Dundee school It’s not just Dundee – teachers across Scotland could also strike, but why? JAMES MCENANEY: Why all of us should care about this Dundee teacher strike