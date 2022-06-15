JAMES MCENANEY: Why all of us should care about this Dundee teacher strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JAMES MCENANEY: Why all of us should care about this Dundee teacher strike

By James McEnaney
June 15 2022, 4.38pm
On June 22, teachers in Dundee secondary schools are going out on strike.

For parents this will probably feel like the last thing they need.

And many will be wondering what has sparked this concentrated local action so close to the summer holidays.

The dispute isn’t about pay, or class contact time, or teaching resources, or behaviour, or holidays. It’s about the middle-management structures of secondary schools in the area.

And while that may sound like a dry, technical change with little real impact on education, the reality is very different.

The council is planning to impose a faculty structure on secondary schools.

This means doing away with the current system of subject-specialist department heads and replacing them with a smaller number of faculty heads responsible for several different subject areas at once.

These new roles would therefore see expert heads of department replaced by what are effectively line-manager positions.

A teacher working under a head of department could always seek advice and support safe in the knowledge that their boss knows plenty about teaching their subject.

Those going to a faculty head for help don’t have those same guarantees.

And it is that change that threatens to do significant damage not just to teachers, but also to their pupils – your kids.

Pupils will lose support

The bureaucrats at the council clearly think that subject knowledge doesn’t really matter in leadership positions.

They are completely wrong.

This is most obviously the case when it comes to classes in S4-6.

Here, assessment and exam arrangements can be very different from subject to subject, and a secure knowledge of all the ins and outs of those courses is crucial.

But it’s not just that the exams are different.

The most effective teaching approaches can also vary between subjects.

And what works in one discipline might not be anything like as powerful in another.

Heads of department help teachers offer the best education to their pupils. Photo: Shutterstock

Even the most talented and diligent faculty head couldn’t be expected to become an expert in courses they have never taught and subjects for which they are not qualified.

And this leaves a significant gap in the support they can offer staff.

The knock-on effect here is teachers finding it even harder to support their pupils, who are the ones that lose out most.

Cutting costs at heart of Dundee teachers strike

There are other problems too.

In parts of Scotland that already use faculties, the model has led to absurd subject combinations that magnify the issues (art, music, technical, home economics and PE all being grouped together is a particular favourite of mine) while the subsequent increased workload and reduction in career development opportunities for teachers has also damaged morale and encouraged some to leave the profession altogether.

The council expects you to believe that these changes are about improving education in the area and boosting the grades of pupils.

But you hardly need to be an expert to see through those claims.

This isn’t about improving education – it’s about cutting costs.

Put simply, councillors are trying to balance the books on the backs of your kids, and teachers are trying to stop them.

As we emerge from the pandemic we should be focused on ensuring that our children get the best possible education.

These proposals do the opposite.

If the council’s plans go ahead it will be terrible news for young people, whose learning conditions will be fundamentally degraded.

That’s why Dundee teachers are right to go on strike in defence of their pupils.

And why everyone who cares about the quality of education in Dundee’s schools should support them.

James McEnaney is a former English teacher, lecturer, journalist and the author of ‘Class Rules: the Truth about Scottish Schools’.

