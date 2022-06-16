NHS pay offer – do you think it’s enough for frontline workers?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS pay offer – do you think it’s enough for frontline workers?

By Cara Forrester
June 16 2022, 1.10pm Updated: June 16 2022, 2.40pm
NHS Staff have been offered a pay rise of 5%.
What do you think of the latest pay offer on the table for frontline NHS staff?

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf heralded the “record pay deal” calling it the “largest single year increase since devolution.”

Unison claim it’s not enough and is “significantly less than inflation.”

And Unite, another union which represents health care workers, said it represents a “real time pay cut.”

So what’s the offer, what are the Union in Fife saying and what do you think?

We’re asking you in the poll below if this is a fair offer for frontline NHS staff. And reveal what our Facebook followers think.

The Scottish Government announced on Wednesday they are offering a 5% to NHS Scotland staff.

Which staff could get paid more?

The deal would benefit more than 160,000 frontline NHS employees across Scotland.

That includes nurses, paramedics, allied health professionals and healthcare support staff.

Depending on roles and experience, staff would receive pay rises ranging from around £1000 to £2400.

The offer – which is being considered by workers – would be backdated to April 1 this year.

What are the union saying?

Unison Scotland Health Committee chair Wilma Brown says the offer does not meet their claim and is “significantly less than the current level of inflation.”

She adds members will want to know why “hardworking domestics, porters, nursing assistants and others are only deemed to be worth £1080 to help pay their bills.

“In responding to the offer Unison have made it clear to Government that our members will be angry and are likely to reject the offer.”

They also give information for NHS staff on what they can do next.

👇👇👇 Please see attached Pay Update for your attention. Statement from Scottish Health Committee Chair Wilma Brown to…

Posted by UNISON Fife Health Branch on Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Unite are recommending their members reject it and James O’Connell, Unite regional officer says: “Staff are exhausted, morale is at an all-time low.

“It’s time to recognise our NHS staff and pay them as if we care for them the same way as they care for us.”

What did our readers think?

When we asked you on Facebook, the overwhelming majority of people who took time to comment felt 5% wasn’t enough.

It was also pointed out the proposed increase is under the rate of inflation and suggested staff deserve “much more.”

The issue of nurses leaving the profession was also raised as was length of time people are on waiting lists.

What do you think about the latest pay offer for frontline NHS Staff? Take our poll and let us know.

More from The Courier

Tags

