NHS pay offer – do you think it’s enough for frontline workers?

What do you think of the latest pay offer on the table for frontline NHS staff?

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf heralded the “record pay deal” calling it the “largest single year increase since devolution.”

Unison claim it’s not enough and is “significantly less than inflation.”

And Unite, another union which represents health care workers, said it represents a “real time pay cut.”

So what’s the offer, what are the Union in Fife saying and what do you think?

We’re asking you in the poll below if this is a fair offer for frontline NHS staff. And reveal what our Facebook followers think.

The Scottish Government announced on Wednesday they are offering a 5% to NHS Scotland staff.

Which staff could get paid more?

The deal would benefit more than 160,000 frontline NHS employees across Scotland.

That includes nurses, paramedics, allied health professionals and healthcare support staff.

Depending on roles and experience, staff would receive pay rises ranging from around £1000 to £2400.

The offer – which is being considered by workers – would be backdated to April 1 this year.

What are the union saying?

Unison Scotland Health Committee chair Wilma Brown says the offer does not meet their claim and is “significantly less than the current level of inflation.”

She adds members will want to know why “hardworking domestics, porters, nursing assistants and others are only deemed to be worth £1080 to help pay their bills.

“In responding to the offer Unison have made it clear to Government that our members will be angry and are likely to reject the offer.”

They also give information for NHS staff on what they can do next.

👇👇👇 Please see attached Pay Update for your attention. Statement from Scottish Health Committee Chair Wilma Brown to… Posted by UNISON Fife Health Branch on Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Unite are recommending their members reject it and James O’Connell, Unite regional officer says: “Staff are exhausted, morale is at an all-time low.

“It’s time to recognise our NHS staff and pay them as if we care for them the same way as they care for us.”

What did our readers think?

When we asked you on Facebook, the overwhelming majority of people who took time to comment felt 5% wasn’t enough.

It was also pointed out the proposed increase is under the rate of inflation and suggested staff deserve “much more.”

The issue of nurses leaving the profession was also raised as was length of time people are on waiting lists.

What do you think about the latest pay offer for frontline NHS Staff? Take our poll and let us know.