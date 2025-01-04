No NHS Tayside vasectomy in nearly 2 years – despite hundreds on waiting list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

No NHS Tayside vasectomy in nearly 2 years – despite hundreds on waiting list

A total of 475 men are waiting for an operation.

By Ellidh Aitken
NHS Tayside carried out zero vasectomies in 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
NHS Tayside carried out zero vasectomies in 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

NHS Tayside has carried out no routine vasectomies for the second year in a row – despite 475 men waiting for an operation.

However, the number of men on the waiting list has decreased from nearly 1,000 at the end of 2023.

The health board revealed the statistics in a Freedom of Information request by The Courier.

It confirmed no routine or non-urgent vasectomies took place in Tayside in 2024.

The last operation carried out in the region was on January 30 2023.

No vasectomies carried out in Tayside in 2024

NHS Tayside has been working with NHS Forth Valley to provide a vasectomy service to patients for the past year.

The service, previously carried out at Stracathro Hospital near Brechin, was paused in 2023 due to a lack of available workforce.

Michael Marra, Labour MSP for North East Scotland, has called on the health board to provide a “plan and a timetable” on when vasectomy operations will return in Tayside.

He said: “Hundreds of men remain on waiting lists while NHS Tayside is unable to deliver routine procedures in the region.

“This has clear consequences for family planning and women’s health as a result.

“This situation has been going on for nearly two years now.

“Patients deserve a plan and a timetable as to when vasectomies will be delivered in Tayside.

“There is a broader issue whereby NHS Tayside withdraw services but fail to inform patients.

“The health board must come clean with patients about what services it is and is not providing.”

Vasectomies were previously carried out at Stracathro Hospital. Image: Paul Reid

NHS Tayside says more than 400 patients have received the procedure this year as part of its agreement with NHS Forth Valley.

Plans are also underway to bring the delivery of vasectomies back to the region.

A spokesperson said: “Vasectomy procedures for NHS Tayside patients are currently being provided by NHS Forth Valley as part of an agreement with the neighbouring health board.

“More than 400 NHS Tayside patients have received the procedure to date in 2024/25.

“Our urology team has been developing plans to bring the delivery of vasectomies back into NHS Tayside in 2025/26.

“These procedures will be delivered in the short term by medical urology staff, with a longer-term plan to adopt the NHS Forth Valley surgical care practitioner model.”

More from Dundee

two people in gym gear arguing
Dozens of Tayside and Fife leisure and culture staff attacked at work in 2024
Police in white suits at a house on City Road in Dundee after a cannabis farm was found. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Forensics officers at Dundee house after cannabis farm found
Dundee United supporters celebrate their victory. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best fan pictures from Dundee derby as United emerge victorious at Dens Park
Snow outside the McManus in Dundee on Friday
18-hour heavy snow warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
The Broughty Ferry roadworks are set to resume. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry roadworks: Dates, closures and diversions as next phases get under way
11
Rocky and Hooch
Court orders destruction of 'XL Bullies' after Dundee dog fight
Aston Martin DBS.
£200k Aston Martin among luxury cars, e-scooters and motorbikes seized by Tayside police
7
A selfie of Barry Keoghan and two fans.
Delight as Hollywood star Barry Keoghan visits Dundee stables
Lochee multi as we reveal Dundee evictions by postcode
Dundee postcodes with most council evictions revealed
The van crashed at the Kingsway Tesco petrol station.
Teenager arrested as police chase van after petrol station crash in Dundee

Conversation