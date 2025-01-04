Defender picks out key Dundee failing as he reveals ‘harsh words’ in dressing-room after derby defeat

Opponents don’t need to work nearly hard enough to score against Dundee.

That’s the rueful assessment of Clark Robertson after he made his welcome return from injury in Thursday’s derby against Dundee United.

With a number of defenders out injured, Robertson was pressed into action sooner than planned.

Recovering from a thigh injury, the experienced defender had watched on as the Dark Blues suffered a downturn in form through December.

That was frustrating enough, never mind experiencing on the pitch.

“We take the lead but then we need to see the game out better,” Robertson said.

“We lose two goals where we drop our runners.

“A set-piece we don’t deal with and we knew they were good at that. We had watched footage of their win over Aberdeen and it was a similar situation, we didn’t deal with it.

“We didn’t stay with our runners and it’s cost us in the end.

“It’s happening too often this season where we take the lead and don’t see the game out.

“We need to get better at it. I don’t know how many points we’ve lost from winning positions but it can’t continue like that.”

It is in fact 13 points this season – 25 points last season – and an all-too-familiar feeling at Dens Park.

“There were harsh words [in the dressing-room],” he added.

“Losing a derby is never good especially after taking the lead. We just have to do better in big moments of games and see games out.

“Teams aren’t having to work hard to score against us and that’s frustrating.”

St Johnstone and fitness

There’s not long to suffer in frustration for Dundee with the hectic festive fixture list continuing apace.

Sunday sees the Dark Blues make the short trip to St Johnstone for a key match against the Premiership’s bottom side.

“We know it’s a massive game,” Robertson said.

“Scrapping for points, we have to go there and find a way to win. We need to go again.”

And how is he feeling after being thrust straight back into 90 minutes of pressurised derby football?

With Billy Koumetio, Jordan McGhee, Antonio Portales, Joe Shaughnessy and Ziyad Larkeche all injured for some time to come Dundee need all the fit defenders they can find.

“I was cramping up near the end but I think that is expected having been out five-and-a-half weeks,” the defender added.

“I trained on Tuesday, not a full session, then trained on Wednesday and I thought I got through the game alright.

“But I’ll get better with more minutes.”