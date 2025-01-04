Defender picks out key Dundee failing as he reveals ‘harsh words’ in dressing-room after derby defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Defender picks out key Dundee failing as he reveals ‘harsh words’ in dressing-room after derby defeat

Clark Robertson has urged the Dark Blues to take their frustrations out on St Johnstone on Sunday.

By George Cran
Clark Robertson
Clark Robertson returned to play 90 minutes against Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Opponents don’t need to work nearly hard enough to score against Dundee.

That’s the rueful assessment of Clark Robertson after he made his welcome return from injury in Thursday’s derby against Dundee United.

With a number of defenders out injured, Robertson was pressed into action sooner than planned.

Recovering from a thigh injury, the experienced defender had watched on as the Dark Blues suffered a downturn in form through December.

That was frustrating enough, never mind experiencing on the pitch.

“We take the lead but then we need to see the game out better,” Robertson said.

Dundee United enjoy their win at Dens Park.
Dundee United celebrate at Dens Park. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

“We lose two goals where we drop our runners.

“A set-piece we don’t deal with and we knew they were good at that. We had watched footage of their win over Aberdeen and it was a similar situation, we didn’t deal with it.

“We didn’t stay with our runners and it’s cost us in the end.

“It’s happening too often this season where we take the lead and don’t see the game out.

“We need to get better at it. I don’t know how many points we’ve lost from winning positions but it can’t continue like that.”

Clark Robertson
Dundee defender Clark Robertson had been out for nearly six weeks with injury. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

It is in fact 13 points this season – 25 points last season – and an all-too-familiar feeling at Dens Park.

“There were harsh words [in the dressing-room],” he added.

“Losing a derby is never good especially after taking the lead. We just have to do better in big moments of games and see games out.

“Teams aren’t having to work hard to score against us and that’s frustrating.”

St Johnstone and fitness

There’s not long to suffer in frustration for Dundee with the hectic festive fixture list continuing apace.

Sunday sees the Dark Blues make the short trip to St Johnstone for a key match against the Premiership’s bottom side.

“We know it’s a massive game,” Robertson said.

“Scrapping for points, we have to go there and find a way to win. We need to go again.”

St Johnstone celebrate their equaliser through Graham Carey. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
St Johnstone celebrate at Dens Park after beating Dundee earlier this season. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

And how is he feeling after being thrust straight back into 90 minutes of pressurised derby football?

With Billy Koumetio, Jordan McGhee, Antonio Portales, Joe Shaughnessy and Ziyad Larkeche all injured for some time to come Dundee need all the fit defenders they can find.

“I was cramping up near the end but I think that is expected having been out five-and-a-half weeks,” the defender added.

“I trained on Tuesday, not a full session, then trained on Wednesday and I thought I got through the game alright.

“But I’ll get better with more minutes.”

More from Dundee FC

The delivery from wide strikes the forearm of Kevin Holt
SFA panel delivers verdict on Dundee derby VAR penalty call as one dissenting voice…
Billy Koumetio got injured at St Mirren
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee dealt yet another major injury blow as Billy Koumetio and Jordan McGhee…
2
Dundee United supporters celebrate their victory. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best fan pictures from Dundee derby as United emerge victorious at Dens Park
United enjoy their away day derby win at full-time. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
5 Dundee talking points from derby disappointment as yet another lead lost raises key…
Tony Docherty
Dundee 'found a way to lose' derby blasts Tony Docherty as alarming 13-point stat…
7
Fin Robertson celebrates Graham Dorrans equaliser for Dundee at Dundee United
What's it like to be a Dundee fan playing for the Dark Blues in…
Dundee United's Kevin Holt roars with delight
Kevin Holt: Dundee fans gave me abuse when I played FOR them – I’m…
3
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the Dens Park fans.
Tony Docherty's message to 'brilliant' Dundee fans ahead of crunch derby clash
3
Tony Docherty
What to expect from 'active' Dundee in the January transfer window
Seun Adewumi impressed for Dundee. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals 'fantastic news' on Seun Adewumi loan deal

Conversation