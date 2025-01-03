How Carnoustie mum Lynsey manages her Graves’ disease symptoms by practising yoga

When Carnoustie mum Lynsey Smiles was sent to hospital after experiencing chest pains she had no idea it was a symptom of Graves’ disease.

In the lead up to the incident, the 47-year-old had a range of symptoms including a constant cough, weight loss, sweating, anxiety, fast heart-rate and itchy skin.

As a result, Lynsey ended up being diagnosed with hyperthyroidism – a condition where the thyroid gland produces too much thyroid hormone.

And later she discovered the condition was being caused by an autoimmune disorder called Graves’ disease.

Lynsey remembers coming home from a yoga class and noticing her heart rate was a bit high.

“I said to my husband that my heart rate felt a bit high and he said ‘och you have been exercising, you will be fine’,” she says.

“Then three days later when I woke up, I had pain in my chest.

“I phoned NHS 24 and they said if I had chest pain I needed to go to hospital.

“So I drove to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, leaving my husband James with the kids.

“I told him I would be back in a couple of hours as I didn’t think it would be anything serious.

“When I arrived at A&E I gave a woman at the counter my name and the next thing she ran off and hit a button.

“Then there were other people running and I thought ‘oh my goodness, what’s going on?

“‘Somebody must be in trouble’.

“I had no idea that it was actually me.”

Being diagnosed with hyperthyroidism

Lynsey continues: “My heart rate was high and a nurse told me I was at risk of having a heart attack or a stroke.

“They carried out some tests and then I was told I had hyperthyroidism.

“Later they found that had been caused by an autoimmune disorder called Graves’ disease.”

Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition where your immune system produces antibodies that cause the thyroid to produce too much thyroid hormone.

But Lynsey has been able to manage her condition not only with medication, but also by doing Iyengar Yoga.

After her diagnosis, she found that practising it regularly helps her to manage her symptoms.

When did Lynsey start having symptoms?

Lynsey is a performer and entertainer who is best known locally for her character ‘Poppy Bubbles’.

She performs tricks with bubbles as well as providing science and circus skills workshops at events across the country.

In August 2015, Lynsey was performing at the Edinburgh Fringe.

At this time the then 37-year-old noticed she had itchy shins along with a cough, which wouldn’t go away.

“I found I couldn’t get through a whole performance without coughing. As soon as I got hot it would start,” she explains.

She was given cream for the itch and medication to help the cough, although it didn’t stop it completely.

“I also noticed I was losing weight but just put it down to being busy in the Fringe and not having time to eat properly.

“But I ended up going from a size 20 to a size 14 in six months.

“I felt something wasn’t right.”

It was only after she started having chest pains in October 2015 and underwent tests that she was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism.

She was given medication – including a blood thinner and beta blocker to slow down her heart rate – and referred to an endocrinologist, who specialises in hormone-related conditions.

When was Lynsey diagnosed with Graves’ disease?

Over the next few months Lynsey waited for an appointment but she ended up back in hospital again with chest pains.

“My heart was beating irregularly and I was panicking because no one could tell me what was going on.

“I then found out there was a chance it could be Graves’ disease.”

In January 2016 Lynsey had an appointment with an endocrinologist and had blood tests done.

“I then got a follow up letter which told me I had Graves’ disease.

“I wasn’t terribly sure what it meant.

“But after reading up about it I learned it was a lifelong condition and there is no recovery from it.”

How does Graves’ disease affect Lynsey?

Some of the symptoms of Graves’ disease that affect Lynsey include: An enlarged thyroid gland that can cause a bulge in the neck, rapid or irregular heartbeat, trouble sleeping, muscle weakness as well as a lot of aches and pains.

But the mum-of-two has found that doing a particular type of yoga helps to ease her symptoms.

Practising Iyengar Yoga helps Lynsey’s condition

Julie Anderson is a senior Iyengar Yoga teacher and joint owner of the Yoga on Tay studio in Newport-on-Tay – where Lynsey attends classes.

Julie explains that Iyengar Yoga is a slower, gentler form of yoga that focuses on form and alignment.

It uses props such as blocks, straps, and blankets to help support the body in each pose.

During a weekly Iyengar Yoga session, Julie has been teaching Lynsey some of the poses.

“Some of them help with anxiety,” Julie says.

“But it’s also about strengthening the heart, the shoulders and making subtle little adjustments so you can make the pose specific to the condition to help manage it.”

For example due to Lynsey having a more pronounced thyroid gland, she struggles with having items like a seat belt too close to her neck.

“Lynsey does a lot of neck opening at yoga so she will be tipped back to allow her neck to open – as opposed to having her head straight in line with her spine.

“We also use a lot of equipment to give enough height to stay comfortably in the pose which helps circulation and function.”

Lynsey adds: “If I am having a low energy night I can use the props which allow me to get the benefit of the position because they give me extra support.

“They also give you the correct placement and precision so you are protecting your body.”

Iyengar Yoga is ‘magic’

Lynsey, who had been practising Iyengar Yoga for a number of years before her diagnosis, has discovered a lot of benefits.

“Muscle wastage is something that comes with Graves’ along with muscle weakness. I get a lot of aches and pains with the condition.

“But I have found if I practise yoga – doing the weekly class and at home – my joints don’t hurt the same.

“I also swim a lot too because it is low impact.

“During the holidays it worked out that I had no yoga for three weeks and I found I was stiff and sore and walking like an old woman.

“But then just three weeks back into it, I was able to get back to full mobility!

“And as well as the physical benefits, it also helps you mentally because it’s also very calming.

“Yoga is magic, absolute magic.”

She adds: “If I hadn’t been doing Iyengar Yoga, with the muscle wastage and pain from Graves’, I would most likely be stuck in a wheelchair.

“It has given me a way to continue exercising without raising my heart rate too much.

“Yes I have a dodgy shoulder and sometimes my hips and wrists are a bit sore.

“But without doing yoga, they would be 100 times worse.”