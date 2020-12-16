Backwater beauty: Paddling in the reservoir fog

Gayle enjoys a magical, misty paddle on Backwater Reservoir with Piotr Gudan.

Eerie mists swirl and dance around us as we paddle across the man-made loch.

The water is deadly calm and there’s not a breath of wind to disturb the glassy stillness.

Trees on the shoreline are increasingly swallowed up by the creeping fog and for a moment, I wonder if they ever existed.

As dusk falls, even my paddling companion, Piotr Gudan, seems to be vanishing into the murk.

Backwater Reservoir, a two-and-a-half-mile long ribbon of water, stretches deep into the little-known wilderness of Glen Damff.

Flanked on either side by hills, moorland and forestry, it supplies drinking water to Dundee, Angus and parts of Perth and Kinross.

© Kim Cessford

The last time I came to this tranquil spot was for a walk – it’s a nine-mile, low-level circuit if you go right round the reservoir – and it’s a stunning area steeped in history and bursting with wildlife.

Today, I’m here to kayak with Piotr, although our original plan had been to enjoy a mid-winter’s sunset as we paddled through the vast expanse of water.

No matter, though – this misty alternative is about as magical an experience as anyone could wish for.

© Kim Cessford

Piotr, founder of Perthshire-based adventure company Outdoor Explore, is well used to going with the flow and accepting whatever the Scottish weather throws at him.

“The conditions are absolutely perfect for a paddle,” he beams.

“There’s no wind and just look at the water – it’s as calm and flat as you could hope for!”

© Kim Cessford

© Kim Cessford

After a quick safety briefing on land, during which Piotr gives me some tips on how to be a more efficient paddler, we ease our kayaks into the water and head off into the gloaming.

“Anyone can paddle but focusing on a good technique means you can paddle faster, more efficiently and with less strain on your body,” offers Piotr.

There’s no need for “big” movements or over-enthusiastic, energy-sapping manoeuvres.

Body posture is key. You should sit up straight, relax your shoulders and open your chest.

Your body and torso should do most of the work; your shoulders and arms are only there to transmit power.

© Kim Cessford

I’ve bored folk to tears with my “sore shoulder” story so it helps when Piotr shows me kayaking doesn’t have to mean pain if I use my core (rather than my shoulders and arms) to rotate the craft.

The strain is lessened even further when I hold the paddle loosely, allowing my muscles to rest.

Before long, I forget about trying and the process comes to me a bit more naturally although I’m pretty sure there’s room for improvement.

Time passes in a blur of happy banter and gentle exercise and soon we find ourselves approaching the opposite bank of the reservoir.

© Kim Cessford

A couple of ducks join us on the water and Piotr tells me white-tailed eagles and ospreys hang out here although there’s little chance of seeing them through the fog.

The reservoir itself is packed with brown trout, making it a popular spot with anglers.

A light wind picks up as we head back and we find ourselves paddling at a slight angle to the shore.

The light is fading fast and it’s hard to get our bearings but Piotr assures me we’re heading in the right direction!

© Kim Cessford

As if from nowhere, a huge, grey, foreboding-looking edifice looms large before us – the reservoir’s much-photographed pump house.

We pause for a few moments to take stock of the towering silhouette and as we drift towards it, we hear a rush of water.

“That’s the dam’s overflow,” explains Piotr. “Anyone who paddles here must always stay well clear of it!”

It’s hugely important to be safe around reservoirs and waterways because there are many hidden hazards.

That’s why it’s important to enjoy them with an experienced guide – and Piotr is 100% the man for the job.

© Kim Cessford

His main passion is taking people to lesser-known parts of Scotland and sharing stunning scenery, stories, myths and legends. His aim is to give people an unforgettable experience.

Having enjoyed a night kayak with Piotr on Loch Tummel last February, a “beaver canoe safari” on White Loch near Blairgowrie in 2016, and a wildlife-watching expedition in the Firth of Tay in 2015, I can confirm that all his trips are superb.

© Kim Cessford

While many businesses have suffered in 2020 thanks to Covid, Outdoor Explore has been inundated with requests for trips.

“People have been desperate to get outdoors during this stressful time,” says Piotr.

“There’s nothing better for the mind, body and soul than to be outdoors, on the water, enjoying nature and whatever the weather throws at you. It’s the best place in the world.”

© Kim Cessford

Info

Backwater Reservoir, in north-west Angus, is operated by Scottish Water.

It was officially opened by the Queen in 1969. Its dam is an impressive sight, at 800m long and holding back 25 million cubic metres of water.

Scottish Water is keen to promote the safe, responsible use of such bodies of water.

Check out scottishwater.co.uk

Outdoor Explore runs paddling trips and wildlife safaris across Scotland.

You can join a guided adventure or build your own bespoke trip. Gift vouchers are available at outdoorexplore.co.uk