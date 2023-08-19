The glorious wild calling of the Cairngorms 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The glorious wild calling of the Cairngorms 

The wonderful thing about camping is that it takes you deep into the mountains at times of the day one would not normally venture into the wilds.

By Keith Broomfield
The view from the top of Carn Dearg Mor.
The view from the top of Carn Dearg Mor.

As we crested the summit of Carn Dearg Mor in the Cairngorms an hour or so before sunset, a magical panorama of shade-cloaked hill spurs, dancing sunbeams and darkling, rain threatening clouds unfolded before us.

The wonderful thing about camping is that it takes you deep into the mountains at times of the day one would not normally venture into the wilds, and such was the compelling beauty of the scene, we lingered on the top of this remote hill for several minutes.

Accompanied by my friend Robin, we had walked up through Glen Feshie earlier that afternoon, where in the warm summer air, we glimpsed Scotch argus and dark green fritillary butterflies fluttering over flower-spangled meadows, as well as clusters of white field mushrooms.

Glen Feshie is rich in wildlife.

The Scotch argus is a charming butterfly – appearing almost black when flying, yet at rest and seen up close, the rear edges of the dark wings are patterned with splashes of orange, upon which are set black, white-centred ringlets.

The Scotch argus favours damp grasslands, and there is evidence that these beauties are responding to climate change by slowly moving northwards, with colony losses occurring at the southern edge of their British range.

Field mushroom.

As we neared our campsite in a narrow glen, a golden eagle soared low over a ridge above us on widespread wings, calling a couple of times with a thin, high-pitched whistle.

Golden eagles are largely silent birds and it was glorious to hear this call of the wild drift across the hills like a haunting lament.

Scotch argus butterfly.

The following morning, we set off at dawn to climb two Corbetts (hills between 2,500 and 3,000ft). As we neared the top of the first one – Leathad an Taobhain – the change in vegetation was most striking.

This top is just below 3,000ft, and on the final approach, the thick flushes of heather, cowberry and blaeberry that predominated the lower slopes rapidly disappeared to be replaced by clubmosses, lichens and low-sprawling crowberry.

This was a truly sub-Arctic environment, yet despite this, life still abounded. The clubmosses were most eye-catching, and are so called because they stick out from the ground like mini green clubs.

Clubmoss.

I hunkered down to examine a clump more closely, spellbound by their intricate crafting that enables survival in high winds and freezing temperatures.

Also abundant at this high altitude were reindeer moss lichens, which carpeted the hilltop like a silvery sea.

They were incredibly beautiful creations, comprising delicate white fronds that covered the ground in such prolificacy that it appeared as if it was covered by snow.

Reindeer moss lichen.

After Leathad an Taobhain, we headed towards the final hill of the day – Meallach Mor – several kilometres distant. Dark, brooding peat hags hampered our progress, but within their clawing embrace, the white-fluffed heads of bog cotton swayed hypnotically in the breeze.

Bog cotton.

We stopped for a while to admire their inspirational beauty, which provided the perfect impetus for our weary bodies to embark upon the final leg to the summit.

Conversation