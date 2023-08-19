Hepatitis bite threat during Dundee Asda nightshift nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hepatitis bite threat during Dundee Asda nightshift nightmare

Ryan Simpson was already banned from Asda when his 3am booze raid turned violent.

By Ross Gardiner
Ryan Simpson.

A would-be shoplifter smashed a Dundee supermarket employee into shelving then told him he would bite him while infected with Hepatitis.

Ryan Simpson was already banned from the Milton of Craigie Asda when he entered at 3am on April 6.

After being asked to leave, Simpson said he would help himself to booze anyway, before turning violent.

Simpson was on licence, having only been released from prison five weeks earlier.

He has been jailed for 18 months.

Nightshift nightmare

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court an employee watched on CCTV as Simpson entered the shop, aware the 26-year-old was banned.

Asda, Milton of Craigie
Asda at Milton of Craigie in Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media

The worker told Simpson to leave but he picked up speed and said: “I’ll take what I want” as he headed for the alcohol aisle.

There, he told an employee: “Get out my f***ing way, I’ll take what I want.”

A staff member tried to stop Simpson taking a bottle of alcohol and the would-be thief responded by brandishing a bottle, before pushing the worker into shelving.

Several bottles smashed on the floor.

Simpson was restrained on his back and cut his finger, which began bleeding “profusely.”

He threatened to bite the employee – stating he had Hepatitis C – and spat at him.

Drugs ‘no excuse’

Police arrived and took Simpson to the emergency department at Ninewells where he told officers: “I’ll be honest, I did try to bite him but I didn’t do it.”

Police learned Simpson had previously had Hepatitis C but was no longer infected.

He appeared in court at a private hearing two days later and has been remanded since.

He had only been liberated from his most recent prison sentence at HMP Glenochil on February 28.

This week, he was brought from HMP Perth to court to admit acting in a threatening or abusive manner and assaulting the employee.

His solicitor Anika Jethwa said her client had been taking drugs.

“Fortunately for the complainer, the spit did not connect with him and there was no bite.

“He accepts that drugs are no excuse.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “It’s one thing to go shoplifting, it’s another thing to turn against the staff there.

“People do not expect to go to work to face that kind of behaviour and they shouldn’t have to.”

Criminal history

Simpson has a lengthy criminal record.

In November, he was jailed for raiding Beirut Mediterranean restaurant on Dundee’s Perth Road.

In 2019, he was back behind bars for stealing £135 worth of make-up from Boots and wept in the dock as he was sentenced.

While in HMP Glenochil in 2018, he used a metal pole to attack and injure a prison guard.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

