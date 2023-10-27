Life after dark: The night wild swimmer and her love for Loch Venachar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Life after dark: The night wild swimmer and her love for Loch Venachar

As the clocks go back, we interview people who come into their own after the sun has gone down. Gayle Ritchie reports.
Gayle Ritchie
Women swimming in Loch Venachar.
Jenny Paterson founder of Wild Wimmin Swimmin Image: Jenny Paterson

Swimming in Scotland’s chilly lochs through autumn and winter – in the pitch dark – is no mean feat.

And it’s a weekly joy for Jenny Paterson.

Jenny, who lives in Alva, Clackmannanshire, has been indulging in moonlit dips since she and her friend Heather Dewar founded Wild Wimmin Swimmin in 2020.

The 3,000 member all-female group seeks to revolutionise health and wellbeing through wild swimming.

Night swimmer: ‘why let darkness stop us?’

“We were going out at 6pm and when the clocks went back, we thought, ‘why let darkness be the thing that stops us?” says Jenny.

“I’ve never been one to get up at 5am in the pitch black to go for a swim, but there’s something amazing about evening swims.

Jenny Paterson, founder of Wild Wimmin Swimmin, poses in a hat and dryrobe on the lochside.
Jenny Paterson, founder of Wild Wimmin Swimmin.

“Sometimes you get spectacular autumnal evenings where the sun’s setting and everything’s orange. We’ve had some absolutely jaw-dropping sunsets.

“And with the mountains rising up around the loch – we normally go to Loch Venachar – it’s pretty magical.”

There are many other wild swimming spots in Tayside and Fife to try too.

Night-time swimming ‘heightens the senses’

Jenny says darkness brings a “whole new dimension” to swimming.

Your senses are heightened and you become acutely aware of the extreme coldness, the silence, and the beauty of the setting.

“If it’s one of those nights where the moon’s bright, you see silhouettes of mountains, shooting stars and the milky way, it’s magical,” she reflects.

“One night we saw fireworks at the top of the loch which added to the experience.”

Safety first

There’s always a safety briefing before swimmers head for the loch. They all wear head torches and have a torch in their tow float so it lights up like a neon glow worm.

Jenny Paterson (L) with members of Wild Wimmin Swimmin.
Jenny Paterson (L) with members of Wild Wimmin Swimmin. Image: Jenny Paterson.

Lamps are dotted around the shore as a point of reference for swimmers to return to.
It’s important not to get too cold – hypothermia in no laughing matter.

“You don’t want to stay in the water too long, especially if you’re not wearing a swimsuit,” warns Jenny.

Don’t get cold

“It might be 15 or 20 minutes or less. If myself and Heather start to feel a bit cold, we’re confident other people should be thinking about getting out.

“Then it’s important to dry off quickly and warm up. We do that with hot soup, a drink and a sweet treat and a blether.

“Once we’ve got some heat in our bellies we head off home.”

