Aaron Comrie urges strong Dunfermline start in ‘perfect opportunity’ Fife derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Aaron Comrie urges strong Dunfermline start in ‘perfect opportunity’ Fife derby

The Pars go into this weekend's match against Raith Rovers after back-to-back defeats.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline defender Aaron Comrie. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline defender Aaron Comrie. Image: SNS.

After consecutive defeats, Aaron Comrie has eyes on Dunfermline getting off to a good start in Saturday’s Fife derby.

It is the first time the Pars have lost back-to-back league matches under James McPake, so there is no panic.

The last two performances have been uncharacteristic of this Dunfermline side and a number of key players have been missing through injury.

Training since last week’s defeat to Ayr United has been positive, according to Comrie, and this weekend’s test versus Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park is the perfect game to get back on track.

Dunfermline Athletic defender Aaron Comrie challenges Raith's Jack Hamilton in July's Fife derby. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline Athletic defender Aaron Comrie challenges Raith’s Jack Hamilton in July’s Fife derby. Image: SNS.

“That comes from starting the game well and that’s what we are going to be looking to do,” added the 26-year-old.

“We will take a great crowd there and I’m sure that they are going to be right up for it, as will be we. Hopefully that will translate onto the football pitch.

“We know the performances over the last two league games haven’t been good enough. We are looking to put that right and everything starts on the training ground.

“We have been looking at it and we have made a couple of adjustments. Hopefully we can take that into the game on Saturday.

Aaron Comrie says Dunfermline Athletic have to ‘tidy up on a few things’

“Saturday is probably the perfect game for us, we are going to have to be right at it or it will be a long afternoon for us if we start the game the same way we did on Saturday.

“Since the manager has come in he has never promised results but he has always said that he looks for a performance.

“Up until that Partick game the performances have been there in every single game.

Aaron Comrie on the pitch for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Aaron Comrie is hoping Dunfermline Athletic get off to a strong start. Image: SNS.

“We just need to tidy up on a few things and start games better to give us a platform to play in these games.

“Saturday is the perfect opportunity.”

Despite the contrast in Raith and Dunfermline’s recent form, the two Fife derbies so far this season have been tight.

Rovers manager Ian Murray believes this Saturday will be no different and Comrie is of a similar opinion.

‘Not much between’ Dunfermline and Raith

“There’s not much between the teams. They have a good squad of players as do we,” he said.

“We can take confidence from the two performances against them.

“I thought we were unlucky in our home game.

“They managed to take the three points but the performance that day was good. Sometimes that’s just football.

“That’s what we play football for, the big crowds, and there is nothing better than winning one of those games.

“These are definitely the ones that you want to play in.”

Meanwhile, Dunfermline’s postponed match with Arbroath will now take place on Tuesday, November 28.

More from Football

The Dundee United tifo celebrating their centenary.
Jim Goodwin delighted to celebrate Tangerines milestone in style as Dundee United boss reveals…
Raith Rovers star Aidan Connolly missed the star of the season through injury. Image: SNS.
Aidan Connolly on why he 'can't complain' about lack of Raith Rovers action
Dundee United players celebrate against Arbroath.
Dundee United 6-0 Arbroath: Abject Lichties hit for six as Tangerines celebrate centenary in…
Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman spoke about the recent launch of Club 1883. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Barrowman on 'wave of excitement' at Raith amid Club 1883 launch
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and manager Jim Goodwin are together on the club's needs. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren and Jim Goodwin solidly on same page as Dundee United…
Owen Stirton, left, and Scott Constable in action for Dundee United
Dundee United kids Owen Stirton and Scott Constable earn Scotland starts as U17s are…
Fans are being asked to join in a minute's applause for Franny Mitchell. Image: Dundee United Supporters' Foundation/Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Dundee United fans urged to join minute's applause in memory of 'man with the…
Dundee's Dens Park.
Reports claim Dundee targeted by English Premier League side for feeder club link
Jeanfield Swifts manager Robbie Holden.
Jeanfield Swifts dreaming of St Johnstone 'derby' - and boss Robbie Holden's old club…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin receives Mark Ogren green light for Dundee United reinforcements if Championship charge…

Conversation