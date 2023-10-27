Aaron Comrie urges strong Dunfermline start in ‘perfect opportunity’ Fife derby

After consecutive defeats, Aaron Comrie has eyes on Dunfermline getting off to a good start in Saturday’s Fife derby.

It is the first time the Pars have lost back-to-back league matches under James McPake, so there is no panic.

The last two performances have been uncharacteristic of this Dunfermline side and a number of key players have been missing through injury.

Training since last week’s defeat to Ayr United has been positive, according to Comrie, and this weekend’s test versus Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park is the perfect game to get back on track.

“That comes from starting the game well and that’s what we are going to be looking to do,” added the 26-year-old.

“We will take a great crowd there and I’m sure that they are going to be right up for it, as will be we. Hopefully that will translate onto the football pitch.

“We know the performances over the last two league games haven’t been good enough. We are looking to put that right and everything starts on the training ground.

“We have been looking at it and we have made a couple of adjustments. Hopefully we can take that into the game on Saturday.

Aaron Comrie says Dunfermline Athletic have to ‘tidy up on a few things’

“Saturday is probably the perfect game for us, we are going to have to be right at it or it will be a long afternoon for us if we start the game the same way we did on Saturday.

“Since the manager has come in he has never promised results but he has always said that he looks for a performance.

“Up until that Partick game the performances have been there in every single game.

“We just need to tidy up on a few things and start games better to give us a platform to play in these games.

“Saturday is the perfect opportunity.”

Despite the contrast in Raith and Dunfermline’s recent form, the two Fife derbies so far this season have been tight.

Rovers manager Ian Murray believes this Saturday will be no different and Comrie is of a similar opinion.

‘Not much between’ Dunfermline and Raith

“There’s not much between the teams. They have a good squad of players as do we,” he said.

“We can take confidence from the two performances against them.

“I thought we were unlucky in our home game.

“They managed to take the three points but the performance that day was good. Sometimes that’s just football.

“That’s what we play football for, the big crowds, and there is nothing better than winning one of those games.

“These are definitely the ones that you want to play in.”

Meanwhile, Dunfermline’s postponed match with Arbroath will now take place on Tuesday, November 28.