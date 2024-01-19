11 weird and wonderful statues in Perth

From a giant grouse to Rabbie Burns, there are dozens of unique statues dotted around Perth.

Some historical, others contemporary, the colourful stories behind some of these artworks might intrigue and surprise you.

Here is our round-up of the must-see statues in the Fair City.

1. The Fair Maid of Perth, High Street

Perhaps the most recognisable statue in Perth is that of the Fair Maid, who sits on a bench on the High Street with a book in her lap.

Catherine Glover is heroine of the famous Perth novel, The Fair Maid of Perth by Sir Walter Scott.

Tourists often sit next to the statue, created by artist Graham Ibbeson in 1995, for a photo.

2. Sculpture of Pensive Man, High Street

The Sculpture of a Pensive Man on Perth High Street is another piece you might have spotted before.

The statue is inspired by the poem Nae Day Sae Dark (No Day So Dark) by Perth poet William Soutar.

The 1992 piece shows two bronze figures of men, representing happiness and misery, leaning on a five metre horizontal steel ring.

Like Soutar’s poem, which is engraved inside the ring of the sculpture, it symbolises that however overpowering the dark, a glint of light will appear and hope will always prevail.

3. Eagle of Perth III, Tay Street

The Eagle of Perth sculpture, part of the River Tay Public Art Trail, was created by artist Shona Kinloch in 2002.

Situated on Tay Street, the bronze statue is inspired by a part of the city’s history.

In 1839 the Merchant Guild built a ship called ‘The Eagle’ to improve trade, particularly with the Baltic.

The plump fish represents the prosperity that the merchants intended to bring to the city.

4. Soutar’s Menagerie, Tay Street

Also on Tay Street and a part of the public art trail is a quirky sculpture known as Soutar’s Menagerie.

The little creatures represent animals from the poem Bairn Rhymes by Perth poet William Soutar.

It was created by sculpture Rhonda Bayley in 2004.

5. The Grouse, Broxden Roundabout

The Grouse statue at the Broxden roundabout on the outskirts of Perth was unveiled as part of the Perth 800th anniversary celebrations in 2010.

The giant artwork, created by Scottish sculptor Ruaraig Maciver, can be seen emerging from the trees on the roundabout.

Standing proud at an impressive 49 feet tall and weighing 1.5 tonnes, the grouse was chosen as a symbol of Perthshire and was gifted to the people of Perth by the makers of The Famous Grouse, The Edrington Group.

The region is renowned for being home to over half a million acres of impressive grouse moorlands.

6. Robert Burns, County Place

A painted statue of Robert Burns can be found at County Place.

Situated in an alcove above the Robert Burns Lounge Bar, the statue of the famous Scots poet was created in 1854 by William Anderson.

Robert Burns is said to have only visited Perth on one occasion, towards the end of his 22-day tour of the region in 1787.

7. Golden Eye on the Dark and Singing Tide, Tay Street

Another piece on Tay Street is Golden Eye on the Dark and Singing Tide, created by David Annand in 2002.

Taking its title from Perth poet William Soutar’s poem, The River, it represents a cubic metre of water from the River Tay and in it a swimming Goldeneye searching for molluscs.

This sculpture depicts an underwater scene that highlights three-dimensionality.

8. Millais’ Viewpoint, Rodney Gardens

A favourite for many in the city is Millais’ Viewpoint, created by Timothy Shutter in 1997.

The scene is captured by two corners of a giant picture frame, which focus the eye on the stunning view over the Tay.

These stone corners are placed so that visitors can walk between them, entering and leaving the picture.

It is dedicated to the Pre-Raphaelite painter John Everett Millais, who painted many of his famous works in Perth.

9. River Tay Themes, Charlotte Street

Another popular piece in Perth is the River Tay Themes, which act as flood gates as well as a beautiful sculpture.

The huge barrier on Charlotte Street was created by David Wilson in 1999.

The massive power of the River Tay is reflected in the sculpture through sharp, fractured, sweeping images.

10. Scrap metal sculpture, Shore Road

A slightly unusual sculpture – in that it is made entirely out of scrap metal – can be found outside of Binn Group’s Shore Road premises.

It was created by artist Susie Johnston as part of the Culture Perth and Kinross Platform 2018 festival.

To make the piece, which she welded together, she was given access to waste management company Binn Group’s stocks.

11. Torse de Femme, Marshall Place

A smooth, armless torso of a woman tilted back with a swollen belly can be seen on Marshall Place.

The bronze artwork, created in 1918 by John Duncan Ferguson, was cast by Bill Hepworth from the Alyth Art Foundry in 1994.

It is also a part of the River Tay public art trail.