Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to find your most listened to artists, songs and podcasts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Spotify Wrapped is back, giving users of the popular music streaming service the chance to find out their top tracks and podcasts of the last 12 months.

From today, Spotify users will be able to see their personalised insights on iOS or Android apps.

To get your personalised wrapped, simply open your app and give it a second to refresh. A large 2020 wrapped button will appear in the middle of your screen.

Alongside the usual stats on your most listened to artists, songs, genres and podcasts, the steaming service has added some facts to help you dig deeper into your listening habits.

This year you can see the Story of Your 2020 for your top track, including when it was first streamed, its 100th stream and other key moments in its history.

There’s also a look at your podcast listening habits, and new in-app quizzes to test your skills at picking your top podcasts artists and which decade you listened to most.

For Premium Spotify users, new badges for achievements such as listening to a song before it was cool (50,000 streams) and if one of your playlists gained a large following.

New personalised playlists have also been launched including one for your top songs, and another for those hits you might have missed this year.

For users in the UK a new “mixed-media” experience will allow you to dig deeper into some of your top artists from the year.

For the first time, global listening trends are also being made available to non-users. So even if you’re not subscribed to Spotify, you can check out the top globals tracks and podcasts here

Who is the most-streamed artist and what was the most stream song across the world?

According to Spotify, the top artist for 2020 was Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, with 8.3 million streams. Drake, J Balvin Juice WRLD and The Weeknd completed the top five.

Billie Eilish was the most streamed female artist for 2020, with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Halsey rounding out the five most listened to artists.

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights was the top track of the year with 1.6 billion streams. Tones and I’s viral hit, Dance Monkey, Roddy Ricch’s The Box were second and third, with Roses – Imanbex Remix by Imanbek and SAINt JHN was fourth with Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now Fifth.

The most-streamed album was Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG, with The Weeknd, Post Malone, Harry Styles and Dua Lipa all in the top five.

What was the most popular podcast, and which genre was most listened too?

Around 1.9 million titles were added to Spotify’s podcast library this year. The podcast of the year goes to The Joe Roagan Experience, with TED Talks Daily and The Daily coming in second and third.

The Michelle Obama Podcast and Call Her Daddy completed the top five.

The most popular genre was society and culture – which includes foodie content and spooky stories, followed by comedy.

Lifestyle and health, education and arts and entertainment were also popular.

2020 streaming trends

Unsurprisingly as people across the world moved to working from home, Spotify’s playlist geared towards this was one of the most popular for the year. Nostalgia-themed playlists, as well as wellness podcasts, also increased in popularity.

The number of people streaming from home – rather than on the move – as well as those streaming from game consoles both increased this year. There was a 430% rise in garden-themed playlists and a boost of 40% in cleaning-themed collections.