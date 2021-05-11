Morning papers: All the latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on May 11

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Job fears in Dundee after H&M revealed it was in talks to close the store leads The Courier this morning.

We reported how a source at the store said around 10 jobs were at risk after staff were told the shop was underperforming.

Holiday hope

The Scotsman joins the Scottish Daily Mail in leading with news that the Scottish Government will scrap hotel quarantine to allow international travel to approved countries.

Nicola Sturgeon is due to update Scots today on the latest easing of lockdown, and reports suggest this could also include scope for limited foreign travel.

Non-essential travel overseas has been banned since last year but it has been reported that the government will introduce a traffic light system to allow some travel to resume.

Countries will be classified as green, amber and red, with different restrictions based on the risk posed by coronavirus in each country.

No level two for Moray

Whilst the rest of the country is anticipated to move into level two of the lockdown exit roadmap the P&J reports Moray could be left behind.

NHS Grampian has warned the country is likely to remain at level three rules, with the region recording the highest rates of coronavirus in Scotland.

News across the UK

The Mirror online leads with a story that broke late on Monday after a man was charged in connection with the killing of Police Community Support Officer Julia James.

The 21-year-old is scheduled to appear in court later today.

Meanwhile, The Sun leads with updates from Boris Johnson at his Monday briefings where he announced a relaxation of restrictions in England.

It comes after Monday saw no deaths from coronavirus recorded in England, Scotland or Wales.

Trio accused of paintball shooting spree in Dundee appear in court

Three men accused of targeting a child and four others during a paintball shooting spree in Dundee have appeared in court.

Kevin O’Donnell, 28, Kieren McAnearney,27 and Reece Wallace, 18, allegedly carried out the shootings from a moving car and a flat window on May 8.

None of the three entered a plea when they appeared on Monday.